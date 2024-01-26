Alleged Zhaoxin KX-6000G benchmarks surface — Chinese-made chips perform like CPUs from the late 2000s but uses less power

Geekbench 5 scores for Zhaoxin's KX-6000G CPU have leaked out, allegedly revealing that the processor has about the same performance as high-end desktop chips from the late 2000s (via @BenchLeaks). Though the CPU certainly isn't very fast, it does operate at such a low power level that might make it suitable for laptops, which would put it roughly between Intel's 4th Generation Haswell and 5th Generation Broadwell Core i3 CPUs. Treat the results with a pinch of salt.

The exact name of this KX-6000G model isn't clear. Zhaoxin's spec sheet for the KX-6000G series indicates that there are two different CPUs, but without any specific names attached. We at least know this chip isn't the KX-6640MA G2 from last month, which is a different CPU from the regular KX-6640MA. The KX-6000G tested in Geekbench 5 is the model with the lower TDP of 15 watts, and consequently operates at a lower frequency. It has four cores and four threads, 4MB of L2 cache, and can use up to 64GB of DDR4-3200, which puts this CPU firmly in the low-end.

Swipe to scroll horizontally KX-6000G Specs and Benchmark Scores Row 0 - Cell 0 KX-6000G Core 2 Quad Q6600 Core i3-4010U Core i5-5015U Cores 4 4 2 2 Threads 4 4 4 4 Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz Boost Frequency 3 GHz N/A N/A N/A Cache 4MB L2 8MB L2 512KB L2 + 3MB L3 512KB L2 + 3MB L3 TDP 15W 105W 15W 15W Single-Core Score 397 331 376 471 Multi-Core Score 1,035 1,033 856 1,058

Unfortunately, because the KX-6000G was tested in Geekbench 5, its scores can't be compared to the KX-6640MA G2, which was benchmarked in Geekbench 6. However, we can consult the Geekbench 5 scoreboard via the Wayback Machine to get some scores for other CPUs.

Since the KX-6000G scores so low, it was challenging to find a CPU that was made within the past decade for comparison. Among desktop CPUs, it was pretty similar to the Core 2 Quad Q6600, the FX-4100, and Phenom II and Athlon II chips, which are now pretty old, especially in the case of the 2007-era Q6600.

That being said, the KX-6000G has a TDP of 15 watts, well below the triple digit TDPs that the other desktop CPUs had. In that respect, Zhaoxin's CPU is more comparable to mobile CPUs from the mid-2010s, and the KX-6000G rests somewhere between the Core i3-4010U and the Core i3-5015U. To be clear, these are still pretty slow CPUs, but the difference is that they aren't nearly as old as similarly performant desktop CPUs. Instead of being nearly 20 years behind, Zhaoxin's KX-6000G is more like 10 years behind.

Zhaoxin's goal of course isn't to offer cutting-edge processors that can rival Intel, AMD, and others, but to give China a source of domestically-made CPUs that are good enough. That's not to say Zhaoxin is content with the performance of the KX-6000G though, as the company is working on launching its next generation KX-7000 series, which boast some significant upgrades over the KX-6000 and 6000G lineups.