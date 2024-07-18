AMD's fastest new laptop chip beats Apple M3 Max in single-core performance — Apple fires back at AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 in multi-core

AMD’s next-generation mobile and desktop chips are expected to launch in July, and we’ve seen some benchmark results for the top-end Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 gradually appearing online. Hardware detective HXL shared a photograph of a Cinebench R23 test showing AMD’s latest processor running Windows 10. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 achieved a single-core score of 2,010 points, while its multi-core performance hit 23,302.

The HX 370 seemingly beats both the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H in single-core performance, but it’s still outclassed by the former in terms of multi-core score owing to the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D’s eight extra threads. It’s also interesting to see the new AMD chip getting a higher single-core score than the Apple M3 Max and a multi-score performance within a stone’s throw of Apple’s top laptop chip.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score # of Cores (threads) Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 2,010 23,302 12 (24) 2 5.1 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D 1,931 33,450 16 (32) 2.3 5.4 Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 1,849 16,750 6 (12) + 8 (8) + 2 (2) 2.3 + 1.8 + 1 5.1 + 3.8 + 2.5 Apple M3 Max 1,968 24,028 16 (16) 4.05 4.05

We do have an issue with the conducted test, though, as AMD has dropped support for Windows 10 on its Ryzen AI 300 series processors. Nevertheless, resourceful PC enthusiasts could find a way to make it work, or maybe AMD did not include Windows 10 in its documentation, but the hardware could still run it.

Cinebench R23 focuses more on productivity; thus, these results show that the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 packs some muscle. However, the leaker didn’t indicate what other parts this system has, so we don’t have the complete picture of how it would perform in the real world.

With the launch just a few weeks away, many AMD fans would be excited to get their hands on its latest processors. But we recommend holding off on your purchases until tech reviewers get their hands on these laptops and run them through their paces. That way, you know which options to look at and can get your money’s worth on the new computer you’ll buy.