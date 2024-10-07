AMD has a limited edition 4th Generation EPYC Genoa Lego model kit, complete with die shot

Yesterday, the Internet got the greatest look yet at an AMD Epyc "Genoa" Lego Model Kit, thanks to an assembly and comparison by fellow tech site ServeTheHome.

It's important to note that this AMD Epyc Lego Model kit was sent to STH by AMD as a Limited Edition piece of kit as well, so you won't be able to order this one for yourself any time shortly. If you could and enjoy Lego projects, though, you may be tempted— there's a functioning lid and 621 total pieces to assemble, including a die shot of the Epyc CPU layout reinterpreted in Lego form.

The die shot includes the largest I/O die in the center and four groups of three CCDs surrounding it, forming the thirteen chiplets that make up an AMD Epyc "Genoa" 9004 Series CPU, which scales as high as 128 cores. Of course, the Lego model kit can't represent this totally 1:1 and has no actual functionality besides being a fun project to do over a day or two. However, it's still cool to see one so dedicated to the minutiae of CPU architecture.

AMD EPYC Genoa LEGO Model - YouTube Watch On

So, why does this Lego kit exist, and why did STH receive it? From all apparent signs, it seems the answer is simple,, fun,, and novelty. STH does point out its use of Lego models alongside its review photography in the original piece, though, which could also indicate a deep-cut reference on AMD's part by sending them this kit. It could be slightly more coincidental than that, but the association has been drawn.

If this Lego kit were to go on sale, one wonders how well it would do in the market. After all, it is duplicating the ultra-niche server CPUs that cost literally thousands of dollars. Who wants a Lego model of one of those for a couple hundred when a mainstream processor is available for the same price or cheaper? A particular breed of tech collector just might. For example, an Intel Arc Graphics marketing executive has been documented creating a 1:1 life-sized Lego model of the Intel Arc A750.