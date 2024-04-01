AMD lists three new Ryzen Zen 3+ processors — without integrated graphics
They could potentially be set for budget mobile gaming rigs.
AMD has listed three new Ryzen 7030 Series "Rembrandt" Zen 3+ CPUs with their iGPUs disabled: the Ryzen 5 7235H, Ryzen 5 7235HS, and Ryzen 7 7435H. All three were quietly listed on AMD's website and are listed for global availability.
This news, first spotted by WccfTech and VideoCardz (for the Ryzen 7), comes following the Ryzen 8000 Series "F" desktop CPUs with their iGPUs removed, but those were exclusive to China.
As their names imply, the Ryzen 5 7235H and 7235HS CPUs are astonishingly similar— their specs are effectively identical, so the difference may be for marketing purposes. The official specs listings being referred to don't list overclocking being enabled on either of these CPUs, though an earlier listing mistake showing iGPU support has been fixed.
According to VideoCards, the Ryzen 7 7435H was previously used in laptops from Lenovo and was also poised to show up in gaming machines from Mechrevo. The gaming bent makes sense, as those systems almost always come with discrete graphics.
Below are all three CPUs and their specs, in one place:
|Header Cell - Column 0
|AMD Ryzen 5 7235H
|AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS
|AMD Ryzen 7 7435H
|CPU Cores
|4 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores
|4 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores
|8 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores
|CPU Threads
|8
|8
|16
|L1 Cache
|384KB
|384KB
|512KB
|L2 Cache
|2MB
|2MB
|4MB
|L3 Cache
|8MB
|8MB
|16MB
|Base Clock
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Max Boost Clock
|Up to 4.2 GHz
|Up to 4.2 GHz
|Up to 4.5 GHz
|Default TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|45W
|AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP)
|35 - 53 W
|35 - 53 W
|35 - 54 W
|Memory Capacity Support
|64GB
|64GB
|64GB
|Memory Channels Support:
|2
|2
|2
|Memory Speed Support:
|Up to 4800 MT/s
|Up to 4800 MT/s
|Up to 4800 MT/s
Wccf speculated that these could be worked into a competitive place in mid-tier CPU offerings and contacted AMD for official word on pricing, but received nothing by time of writing. We've seen AMD use previous-gen cores before, so the practice isn't surprising.
These CPUs are likely going to be targeted at mobile platforms, which in the PC space now means a combination of laptops and mini PCs. Some Mini PCs have already been seen putting Rembrandt to good work, with the Ryzen 6900HX present in the Sibolan SZBox S69 still providing good iGPU performance for today's currently-low standards. Improved competition from Intel will soon change that, of course.
As always, it takes both price and performance to measure the value of a chip, so we can't really attest to either just yet.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Most Popular
By Zhiye Liu
By Aaron Klotz
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov