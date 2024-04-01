AMD lists three new Ryzen Zen 3+ processors — without integrated graphics

AMD has listed three new Ryzen 7030 Series "Rembrandt" Zen 3+ CPUs with their iGPUs disabled: the Ryzen 5 7235H, Ryzen 5 7235HS, and Ryzen 7 7435H. All three were quietly listed on AMD's website and are listed for global availability.



This news, first spotted by WccfTech and VideoCardz (for the Ryzen 7), comes following the Ryzen 8000 Series "F" desktop CPUs with their iGPUs removed, but those were exclusive to China.

As their names imply, the Ryzen 5 7235H and 7235HS CPUs are astonishingly similar— their specs are effectively identical, so the difference may be for marketing purposes. The official specs listings being referred to don't list overclocking being enabled on either of these CPUs, though an earlier listing mistake showing iGPU support has been fixed.



According to VideoCards, the Ryzen 7 7435H was previously used in laptops from Lenovo and was also poised to show up in gaming machines from Mechrevo. The gaming bent makes sense, as those systems almost always come with discrete graphics.

Below are all three CPUs and their specs, in one place:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen 5 7235H AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS AMD Ryzen 7 7435H CPU Cores 4 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores 4 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores 8 Zen 3+ "Rembrandt R" cores CPU Threads 8 8 16 L1 Cache 384KB 384KB 512KB L2 Cache 2MB 2MB 4MB L3 Cache 8MB 8MB 16MB Base Clock 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz 3.1 GHz Max Boost Clock Up to 4.2 GHz Up to 4.2 GHz Up to 4.5 GHz Default TDP 45 W 45 W 45W AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP) 35 - 53 W 35 - 53 W 35 - 54 W Memory Capacity Support 64GB 64GB 64GB Memory Channels Support: 2 2 2 Memory Speed Support: Up to 4800 MT/s Up to 4800 MT/s Up to 4800 MT/s

Wccf speculated that these could be worked into a competitive place in mid-tier CPU offerings and contacted AMD for official word on pricing, but received nothing by time of writing. We've seen AMD use previous-gen cores before, so the practice isn't surprising.

These CPUs are likely going to be targeted at mobile platforms, which in the PC space now means a combination of laptops and mini PCs. Some Mini PCs have already been seen putting Rembrandt to good work, with the Ryzen 6900HX present in the Sibolan SZBox S69 still providing good iGPU performance for today's currently-low standards. Improved competition from Intel will soon change that, of course.

As always, it takes both price and performance to measure the value of a chip, so we can't really attest to either just yet.