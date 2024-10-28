AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D beats the 7800X3D by 26% in leaked Blender benchmarks — outpaces even the current-generation Ryzen 7 9700X by 11%

A new entry at Blender Open Data sees AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D flex its muscles - beating the last generation and even its Ryzen 9000 non-X3D counterpart by a fair margin, per HXL on X. Evidently, the Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs will cater to more than gamers this time, as AMD's second-generation V-Cache technology promises higher clock speeds and better thermals owing to redesigned CPU packaging.

Blender Open Data aggregates the performance of different CPUs in the Blender V4.2.0 benchmark in a user-friendly web interface. While the benchmark does not list the test bench, the CPU's specifications, or even the operating conditions, it can be helpful to determine the processor's productivity potential. However, we must be cautious with results like these - it is a sample of one, and some pranksters like to fake this kind of data.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is expected to host eight cores, sixteen threads, and 104MB of total cache. According to rumors, the CPU features a boost clock of 5.2 GHz and DDR5-6000 memory with support for DDR5-8000+ through overclocking. Anyhow, Blender sees the new 9800X3D amass 323.76 points based on one entry —putting it a whopping 26% faster than the last generation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Score in Blender 9800X3D vs Each CPU Ryzen 7 9800X3D 323.76 0% Ryzen 7 7800X3D 256.24 26.3% faster Ryzen 7 7700X 263.6 22.8% faster Ryzen 7 9700X 291.59 11.0% faster i5-14600K 293.02 10.4% faster i7-14700K 433.66 25.3% slower Core Ultra 5 245K 322.1 0.5% faster Core Ultra 7 265K 460.38 29.6% slower

Interestingly, the Ryzen 7 7700X was faster than the 7800X3D last generation, since AMD's X3D chips are limited by a combination of slow clocks and thermals. However, the 9800X3D easily outclasses the Ryzen 7 9700X this time by almost 11%. What's more bizarre is that the 9700X has a higher boost clock at 5.5 GHz. Gaming was always a strong suit of these X3D CPUs but It almost certainly feels like AMD's redesign allows the 9800X3D to keep up with and even beat its non-X3D counterparts in productivity, too.

Many enthusiasts consider AMD's V-Cache equipped chips to be a "One trick pony" - they shine solely in gaming but lackluster single-core clock speeds cripple performance in productivity-centric applications. Much of that seems to be resolved with Zen 5X3D but ultimately, it is a circular argument at the end of the day. Enthusiasts seeking the best of both worlds require chips with high-core counts and multi-CCD Ryzen CPUs with V-Cache will most likely be prone to scheduling issues much like the last generation.

AMD is set to announce the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on November 7. Retailers have put up early listings for these CPUs ranging between $484 and $525 - but the MSRP is subject to change. Expect an uptick in leaks and rumors as we inch closer to the launch.