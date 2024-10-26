Ryzen 7 9800X3D trails Core i9-14900K in leaked PugetBench benchmarks — upcoming Zen 5 3D V-Cache chip shows good performance uplift over Ryzen 9000

Third-party benchmark results (via momomo_us) of the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, in the form of PugetBench results in Adobe Premiere Pro and Davinci Resolve, have been published online. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sees a multi-threaded improvement of 5% versus its predecessor in Davinci Resolve.

These benchmark results give us a taste of what the Ryzen 7 9800X3D can do outside a gaming workload. The 3D V-Cache-equipped Zen 5 chip features an overall score of 14,201 points in PugetBench for Premiere Pro 1.1.0 and 10,487 points in PugetBench for Davinci Resolve 1.1.0. The CPU was paired with an RTX 4090 and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, all operating on an Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero.

Compared to its direct predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D sees a 5% performance win in the Davinci Resolve test, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D scoring just shy of 10,000 points. Sadly, there are no PugetBench results for Premiere Pro with the 7800X3D using the same version of the benchmarking suite.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sees more impressive gains against its non-X3D counterparts. Compared to the Ryzen 7 9700X, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a whopping 41% quicker in the Premiere Pro benchmark. Against the Ryzen 7 7700X, the 9800X3D is an even greater 46% faster in the same benchmark but just 4% faster in the Davinci Resolve benchmark. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D managed to close the gap on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, with virtually identical results in Premiere Pro and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D being 14% faster in Davinci Resolve.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs PugetBench Premiere Pro 1.1.0 PugetBench Davinci Resolve 1.1.0 Ryzen 7 9800X3D 14,201 10,487 Ryzen 7 9700X 10,071 N/A Ryzen 7 7800X3D N/A 9,991 Ryzen 7 7700X 9,714 9,067 Ryzen 9 7950X3D 14,896 12,030 Core i9-14900K 15,602 12,102 Core i7-14700K 14,138 11,716 Core i5-14600K 13,243 10,339

On the Intel side, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D managed to exceed the performance of the Core i5-14600K and virtually match the performance of the Core i7-14700K despite both Raptor Lake Refresh chips sporting significantly more cores. However, if the Ryzen 9 7950X3D results weren't telling, these benchmarks don't seem to care for many cores. The only chip that noticeably outperforms the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the Core i9-14900K, 9% faster in Premiere and 15% in Davinci Resolve.

Remember that all of the comparison data was taken from the highest-performing result in the database for each chip, respectively. As a result, not all chips had the same memory configuration, which could swap results in favor of one chip vs another. Premiere and Resolve take advantage of the GPU for work and don't generally scale well with core count. Regardless, it is a benchmark of two real-world applications that is always helpful.

The most exciting takeaway from the PugetBench results is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's consistent domination over its 8-core Zen 4 and Zen 5 counterparts. Previously leaked official advertisement information on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D revealed that the chip would have a massive 15% performance improvement in multi-threaded applications, and it appears that might be the case with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D outperforming even its non-X3D counterparts.

AMD will release its first Ryzen 9000X3D chip on November 7. All leaks point to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The pricing remains a mystery; however, retailers have listed the chip for between $484 and $525.