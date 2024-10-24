Ryzen 7 9800X3D reportedly delivers up to 8% higher gaming performance than Ryzen 7 7800X3D — alleged leaked AMD slide also claims up to 15% better multi-threaded performance

An alleged AMD slide containing marketing material for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has leaked online. Videocardz shared the slide, which claims the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will offer up to 8% higher gaming performance and up to 15% faster multi-threaded performance compared to its predecessor—and one of the best CPUs, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The slide states that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D leverages the Zen 5 CPU architecture, which was already known. The Zen 5 chip, based on TSCM'0s 4nm process node, offers a 16% IPC increase over Zen 4 chips, such as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The chip will come with 96MB of L3 cache, the same capacity as all AMD's previous Ryzen 7000X3D parts, including its first CPU with 3D V-cache, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. For optimal performance, AMD recommends combining the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with AMD EXPO-certified memory.

One intriguing feature AMD allegedly touts of the Ryzen 7 9800XD is that it will come with better thermal performance than the previous generation — an attribute from the Zen 5 architecture. Strangely, clock speeds don't seem to have been improved to compensate. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D reportedly has a peak boost clock of 5.2 GHz, which is noticeably below the Ryzen 7 9700X's 5.5 GHz boost clock. This is still better than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's 5 GHz peak boost clock, but the clock speed disparity between the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 7 9800X3D is wider than even the Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs the Ryzen 7 5800X.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

AMD has confirmed that a Ryzen 9000X3D chip will arrive on the retailer market on November 7. Although the chipmaker didn't delve into specifics, recent leaks all point to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. As usual, AMD has more Ryzen 9000X3D SKUs up its sleeves, but those are rumored to hit the market next year. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D holds the fort against Intel's recently launched Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors.

Two U.S. retailers have already listed the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The pricing varies between $484 and $525, so we don't have a concrete MSRP yet. For comparison, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D launched at $449, the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D that it was replacing. Expecting that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will retain the same MSRP is unrealistic. Given the recent listings, it's more feasible to think that AMD could unleash the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at $499. With just a few weeks away from launch day, it won't be long until we see what AMD brings to the table with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.