Two U.S retailers list AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs ahead of launch — prices range from $484 to $525.

Listings and corresponding price points for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor have begun popping up on retailers around the web. This probably signals the Ryzen 9000 X3D Series' imminent release and should help solidify expectations of a general pricing range. The highest price we've seen so far, and the first we saw through @harukaze5719 on Twitter, is a Shotblt.com listing for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D priced at $524.62.

The cheapest listing we've been able to find, through @momomo_us on Twitter, is the Tech-America.com listing for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which places the pricing for this gaming-focused CPU at $484 USD. This is only about $60 more than the current cheapest listing for the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which starts at $429 through Best Buy and is often $450 or more elsewhere.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the cheaper of the CPUs expected to arrive with the Ryzen 9000 X3D Series, anticipated to hit shelves later this month. Previous Ryzen X3D Series CPUs have adapted a 3D V-Cache design that has given them market-leading gaming CPU performance, making them ideal for particularly CPU-intensive titles like Dragon's Dogma 2.

While we don't have more detailed benchmarks of the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip yet, we do have some baseline expectations courtesy of synthetic Geekbench results found earlier this month. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D scored just 1,812 and 18,003 points on the Single-Core and Multi-Core benchmarks, respectively — while the Ryzen 7 9800X3D managed 2,145 and 23,315, respectively. These are very impressive gains, particularly considering the fact these are both 8-core, 8-thread CPUs.

That said, it's a little early to determine just how well these early benchmarks and pricing will end up corresponding to the real-world gaming performance gains of the new Ryzen X3D CPUs. Considering other boosts to CPU architecture that come with Ryzen X3D CPUs, like 3D V-Cache which greatly boosts the CPU's L3 cache, it's not like all the improvements could be traced purely to CPU cores, anyway.

As always, we recommend waiting for real-world benchmarks to become available before making purchases for your personal PC builds. When those benchmarks become available from ourselves or other reputable outlets, that's when you should start seriously considering the Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs— but if supplies and pricing align with real-world performance, gaming PC builders are in for a treat as we move into the holiday season.