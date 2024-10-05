Ryzen 9000X3D CPU performance allegedly exposed — leak claims double-digit multi-core performance uplift over Ryzen 9000

CodeCommando, a leaker with a relatively short track record, has shared the alleged Cinebench R23 performance for AMD’s Ryzen 9000X3D processors. The individual had previously leaked AMD’s Ryzen 9000 slides, which did turn out to be legitimate, so his information is seemingly good. Nonetheless, as with any leak, we recommend you treat leaked benchmarks cautiously.

The leaker shared the Cinebench R23 results for the 8-core and 16-core Ryzen 9000X3D parts, corresponding to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, respectively. The Ryzen 9000X3D’s strong suit lies in the gaming performance, but unfortunately, we only have Cinebench R23 for comparison for now. We used the same benchmark tool in our CPU reviews, so we’ll use our results to contrast the leaked results. It won’t be an apples-to-apples comparison since we don’t know the system specifications and the testing environment for the leaked Ryzen 9000X3D scores.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D reportedly delivered a single-core score of around 2,145 points and a multi-core score of 23,315. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 9900X3D purportedly scored 2,245 points in single-core tests and 42,375 in multi-core tests.

The Ryzen 9000X3D’s single-core performance is relatively close to its vanilla counterparts. For example, the single-core difference between the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and the Ryzen 9 9900X was less than 1%. The multi-core performance, however, showed a significant difference. The Ryzen 9000X3D chips delivered between 13% to 32% higher multi-core performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cinebench R23 Benchmark Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D ≈2,245 ≈42,375 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 2,233 32,359 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 2,014 26,847 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ≈2,145 ≈23,315 AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 2,219 20,608 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 1,812 18,003

Many gamers are excited to get their hands on AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000X3D chips. A previous leaker claimed that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D could hit the market as early as this month, although he didn’t provide the exact date. Meanwhile, the more powerful Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D are rumored for an early 2025 release. The alleged reason for the delayed launch was that AMD is reportedly working on adding new features to the Ryzen 9000X3D parts.

Intel is also finally unleashing the chipmaker’s Core Ultra 200 (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors this month. It’ll be interesting to see how much performance Arrow Lake brings and whether it can surpass AMD’s current Ryzen 9000, which has been on the market for a few months. The outcome will likely influence how AMD releases the company’s Ryzen 9000 X3D chips.

While the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D will likely wield tons of firepower, the lower-tier SKUs, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, typically offer consumers the best bang for their buck. So, just having the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the market will significantly benefit AMD. Whether Ryzen 9000 X3D can retake the king of gaming crown will depend on how well Arrow Lake performs.