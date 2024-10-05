Ryzen 9000X3D CPU performance allegedly exposed — leak claims double-digit multi-core performance uplift over Ryzen 9000
Zen 5 with 3D V-Cache may be the ultimate combo for gamers.
CodeCommando, a leaker with a relatively short track record, has shared the alleged Cinebench R23 performance for AMD’s Ryzen 9000X3D processors. The individual had previously leaked AMD’s Ryzen 9000 slides, which did turn out to be legitimate, so his information is seemingly good. Nonetheless, as with any leak, we recommend you treat leaked benchmarks cautiously.
The leaker shared the Cinebench R23 results for the 8-core and 16-core Ryzen 9000X3D parts, corresponding to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, respectively. The Ryzen 9000X3D’s strong suit lies in the gaming performance, but unfortunately, we only have Cinebench R23 for comparison for now. We used the same benchmark tool in our CPU reviews, so we’ll use our results to contrast the leaked results. It won’t be an apples-to-apples comparison since we don’t know the system specifications and the testing environment for the leaked Ryzen 9000X3D scores.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D reportedly delivered a single-core score of around 2,145 points and a multi-core score of 23,315. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 9900X3D purportedly scored 2,245 points in single-core tests and 42,375 in multi-core tests.
The Ryzen 9000X3D’s single-core performance is relatively close to its vanilla counterparts. For example, the single-core difference between the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and the Ryzen 9 9900X was less than 1%. The multi-core performance, however, showed a significant difference. The Ryzen 9000X3D chips delivered between 13% to 32% higher multi-core performance.
|Cinebench R23 Benchmark
|Single-Core Score
|Multi-Core Score
|AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D
|≈2,245
|≈42,375
|AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
|2,233
|32,359
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|2,014
|26,847
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|≈2,145
|≈23,315
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|2,219
|20,608
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|1,812
|18,003
Many gamers are excited to get their hands on AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000X3D chips. A previous leaker claimed that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D could hit the market as early as this month, although he didn’t provide the exact date. Meanwhile, the more powerful Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D are rumored for an early 2025 release. The alleged reason for the delayed launch was that AMD is reportedly working on adding new features to the Ryzen 9000X3D parts.
Intel is also finally unleashing the chipmaker’s Core Ultra 200 (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors this month. It’ll be interesting to see how much performance Arrow Lake brings and whether it can surpass AMD’s current Ryzen 9000, which has been on the market for a few months. The outcome will likely influence how AMD releases the company’s Ryzen 9000 X3D chips.
While the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D will likely wield tons of firepower, the lower-tier SKUs, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, typically offer consumers the best bang for their buck. So, just having the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the market will significantly benefit AMD. Whether Ryzen 9000 X3D can retake the king of gaming crown will depend on how well Arrow Lake performs.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.