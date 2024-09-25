Ryzen 7 9800X3D rumored to arrive in October — leaker claims AMD is saving the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D for early 2025

Famous hardware sleuth Harukaze5719 shared screenshots of a Chiphell forum discussion about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000 X3D processors, rivaling the best CPUs. Rumors from the Chiphell forums are usually a hit or miss, so treat the information cautiously.

The Chinese leaker claims that AMD representatives had reportedly revealed during a Gigabyte X870 press conference that the chipmaker only has the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 9 9950X3D lined up. However, the chipmaker will purportedly release the Zen 5 chips with 3D V-Cache in two phases.

Assuming the information is accurate, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will reportedly be available by the end of October this year. The date has some credence. One Bilibili content creator who allegedly attended Gigabyte’s conference stated that AMD ostensibly confirmed the Ryzen 7 9800X3D’s launch before Double 11 or Singles’ Day, corresponding to November 11.

When asked about the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, another Chiphell forum user replied that it purportedly lacks overclocking support.

Meanwhile, the more potent Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D won’t accompany the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Instead, the two chips allegedly arrive in early 2025. This launch schedule departs from AMD’s usual release dates, where the higher-tier X3D chips get released months before the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 X3D models. The delay on the Ryzen 9 SKUs makes sense if we are to believe that AMD is still working on the new features. We don’t have any clue as to what these additions will be.

AMD says that even the new vanilla Ryzen 9000 chips can’t beat the Ryzen 7000 X3D processors — so it stands to reason that the Ryzen 9000 X3D models will offer mind-blowing performance over the previous generation. However, given that AMD hasn’t provided any information on the Ryzen 9000 X3D processors, we do not know what to expect from these chips or when to expect them.