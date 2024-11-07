AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D completely sold out in Europe — pre-orders sell out incoming shipments before they hit shelves

Multiple reports have confirmed that AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming champ is sold out both in the United States and overseas. Europe is completely sold out of 9800X3Ds, 3DCenter.org on X reports, to the point where shipments of said CPUs are already sold out before they have even been unloaded.

3DCenter reveals that Arlt, Alternate, Alza, Caseking, Hardwarecamp24, Mindfactory, Notebooksbiliger, and ProShop are all sold out of 9800X3Ds. Computer Universe is the only retailer with stock still available with its supply of 9800X3D's priced at €498. We did some digging and discovered that Orbit, Scan, and AWD-IT are out of stock as well in the United Kingdom. The only retailer we found that has stock is CLL with its 9800X3D's priced at €519.99.

Availability is so poor that Mindfactory is purportedly canceling pre-orders due to its inability to fulfill them. On top of this, the amount of pre-orders the retailer has already accumulated is so numerous that its next truckload of Ryzen 7 9800X3D's are already sold out before it ever arrived.

It remains to be seen how long high demand will plague the 9800XD's availability. The U.S. is also suffering from the same availability issues as Europe, which has led to scalpers charging more than 50% over MSRP for the 9800X3D on eBay. The only locations that appear to have anything remote to consistent availability are some of MicroCenter's brick-and-mortar locations.

It is no surprise that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is flying off store shelves. We discovered that AMD significantly underrated its 9800X3D's performance in advertising; In our review we discovered the Zen 5 part was almost 15% faster than its predecessor the Ryzen 7 7800X3D — the exact same jump we saw from the Ryzen 7 5800X3D to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Against Intel chips, the 9800X3D faced virtually no competition, being over 40% faster than any of Intel's fastest Raptor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs.