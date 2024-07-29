AMD Ryzen 9 9950X grabs Cinebench R23 world record when pushed to 6.5 GHz

An AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has been demonstrated breaking the Cinebench R23 (16 core) world record score. Bilibili tech influencer Ordinary Uncle Tony showcased his liquid nitrogen-fuelled feat, reaching a multi-threaded score of 55,327 points at a live event in China (h/t momomo_us) dubbed China Joy. For some perspective, the current best Cinebench R23 (16 core) score in HWBot’s official chart is 50,843, and it was achieved by seasoned overclocking pro Safedisk using a Ryzen 9 7950X.

The Salt Bae of the tech world? (Image credit: Ordinary Uncle Tony)

As a teaser to his video, Tony asked his fans whether they thought the new Zen 5 flagship could break the current Cinebench R23 world record for 16-core CPUs. Of course, it could. At 55,327 vs 50,843 gen-to-gen. We must also stress that well-known HWBot overclocking rivals will surely go some way beyond this early overclocking feat in due course.

The first recorded Cinebench R32 run we see appears to be one where Tony sets a baseline expectation. He points to a screen showing a 5.0 GHz processor clock, and then we see a Cinebench R23 score of 42,689 points. Tony then turns his attention to a 6.0 GHz clock target. This overclock allows his system to achieve 51,204 points, which is already better than the current 16-core world record.

Pushing things further, we see the 9950X pushed to 6.5 GHz. Tony shows that even with LN2, things are starting to get toasty. A probe screen shows a reading of 165 degrees Celsius… However, this extra push makes a decent impact in Cinebench R23, with the cameras recording a score of 55,327.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ordinary Uncle Tony) (Image credit: Ordinary Uncle Tony) (Image credit: Ordinary Uncle Tony) (Image credit: Ordinary Uncle Tony)

The official standard Ryzen 9 9950X base/boost clocks are 4.3 GHz / 5.7 GHz. Earlier in the week, we saw what we thought was an on-air overclock of this chip at 6.0 GHz. With the extra 300 MHz, possibly sustained across all cores, there was a significant 27% performance uplift seen in Geekbench compared with a stock-clocked model’s score leaked previously.

In summary, the upcoming Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, the first to market with AMD’s Zen 5 architecture, look very promising, and we can’t wait to test them in the Tom’s Hardware labs. We were supposed to be busy testing by now, but the Ryzen 9000 delay drama hit us (and everyone else), and it looks like a simple typo contributed to the launch's delay.