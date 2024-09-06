AMD's Z2 Extreme CPU for next-gen gaming handhelds will arrive in early 2025

In a Q&A session that Tom's Hardware attended at IFA 2024, AMD revealed that the next generation of its Ryzen handheld gaming processor, AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, will arrive early next year. The Z2 Extreme is the successor to AMD’s current Z1 Extreme, which powers devices like the ROG Ally X and Legion Go.

One AMD representative said, “So, we’ve our Z1 Extreme and Z1 in market today, right? Z2 is in the works. We’re working with a number of partners across the OEM ecosystem on that, and it will be coming to market probably in the early part of 2025.”

Although we have these bits and pieces of news, nothing is written down in stone yet, as AMD hasn’t released any specific information about the Z2 Extreme. However, given that it has just launched the Ryzen AI 300 series chips with Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 integrated GPUs, and an XDNA 2 AI engine, the Z2 Extreme processor could also have similar features.

If AMD can deliver on what it said during the Q&A session, then the Z2 Extreme could potentially improve the next generation of PC gaming consoles. So, we can’t wait for it to come out next year (CES 2025, maybe?), put all the new PC gaming handhelds that will feature this chip through the wringer, and find out how much improvement it brings.