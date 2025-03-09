AMD's 16-core 9950X3D chip allegedly lands 14% faster than last-gen in PassMark

News
By
published

Delivers roughly the same single-threaded performance as its non-X3D counterpart.

Ryzen 9000 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's latest additions to its Zen 5 stack include the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 12-core 9900X3D, set to launch on March 12. Just days before the retail embargo, a handful of Ryzen 9 9950X3D samples appear to have been tested in PassMark, a benchmarking utility (via x86deadandback on X). Based on the first few sets of runs, the 9950X3D keeps pace with its non-X3D counterpart in single-threaded performance, while landing solid wins against its last-gen counterpart in PassMark. Remember that these benchmarks may not accurately reflect the CPU's performance in all real-world applications.

Coming in at $699, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D retains its predecessor's specifications with a 16-core and 32-thread layout. All Ryzen 9000X3D chips integrate the 2nd generation of AMD's V-Cache technology, under which the SRAM block is placed below the heat-producing CCDs for more thermal headroom. This is reflected through the elevated clock speeds and higher power limits, with the 9950X3D rated at 170W.

The cache configuration hasn't changed much with Zen 5 so you still get 144MB (9950X3D) and 140MB (9900X3D) of total cache on both chips. AMD claims the 9950X3D is 20% faster than Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K and 8% faster than the last-gen Ryzen 9 7950X3D in 1080p gaming. It's best to wait for third-party results for a clearer picture.

In single-threaded performance, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D beats its predecessor by around 14%. Previously, the inclusion of an SRAM block limited the boost clocks and TDP of AMD's X3D processors. Since single-core benchmarks heavily depend on frequency along with other variables, there was a certain gap between a given CPU and its X3D equivalent. AMD has seemingly narrowed this gap to a great extent, as these benchmarks reveal no difference between the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the 9950X.

PassMark 9950X3D

(Image credit: PassMark)

CPU Mark, which is a proprietary set of benchmarks used to gauge a processor's performance, sees the Ryzen 9 9950X3D lead the pack, boasting an 11% lead against the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. From the looks of it, CPU Mark can leverage the extra L3 cache, as a result of which the 9950X3D ends up 5% ahead of the 9950X. This ability to extract more performance from added cache is not code-agnostic, so don't expect a similar outcome in every scenario.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are set to hit shelves starting March 12, at $699 and $599 respectively. While AMD hasn't promised widespread availability, expanding the X3D lineup should help alleviate supply constraints on the popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

See more CPUs News
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about cpus
Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache

'You can now jailbreak your AMD CPU' — Google researchers release kit to exploit microcode vulnerability in Ryzen Zen 1 to Zen 4 chips
&quot;X3D&quot; is seen in bold, huge letters. Beneath it, &quot;03:12:2025; Ryzen 9 9950X3D $699; Ryzen 9 9900X3D $599&quot;

AMD announces pricing for Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D at $699 and $599; chips arrive March 12th

The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N with swappable battery on a blue background

'Self-replaceable batteries' return with the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N business laptop
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • AngelusF
    That 32MB L3 cache figure for the 9950X3D is wrong. If those figures are pulled from the chip itself then something needs updating somewhere as it's only showing the cache for the non-3D chiplet.
    Reply
Most Popular
The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N with swappable battery on a blue background
'Self-replaceable batteries' return with the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N business laptop
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition
Nvidia RTX 50 owners get another Hotfix, with 572.75 addressing crashes and clock speeds
Thermal images show RTX 5090 power connections
Nvidia RTX 5090's 16-pin power connector hits 150C in reviewer's thermal camera shots
Seagate Exos X20 20TB hard drive
Seagate hard drive controversy persists as scammers discover methods to alter reliability metrics
Amazon Best Sellers
AMD's RX 9070 is on track to become the best-selling GPU on Amazon — RDNA 4 already ranks as the top bestseller in Amazon Germany and UK
Nvidia
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU spotted with 24,064 CUDA cores, 96GB GDDR7, and 600W — 11% more cores than RTX 5090
Micron
Russia sees tech boom amid sanctions — microelectronics industry sees massive hiring surge and increased salaries
Astera Labs testbench holding Micron&#039;s PCIe 6.0 SSDs.
Micron shows off world's fastest PCIe 6.0 SSD, hitting 27 GB/s speeds — Astera Labs PCIe 6.0 switch enables impressive sequential reads
A pegboard illustrating deduction of some kind.
AI bots now play Mafia with each other on public website, and almost all of them are terrible at it
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
AMD: RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT MSRPs are real, but some cards will be priced at a premium