AMD's 16-core 9950X3D chip allegedly lands 14% faster than last-gen in PassMark

AMD's latest additions to its Zen 5 stack include the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 12-core 9900X3D, set to launch on March 12. Just days before the retail embargo, a handful of Ryzen 9 9950X3D samples appear to have been tested in PassMark, a benchmarking utility (via x86deadandback on X). Based on the first few sets of runs, the 9950X3D keeps pace with its non-X3D counterpart in single-threaded performance, while landing solid wins against its last-gen counterpart in PassMark. Remember that these benchmarks may not accurately reflect the CPU's performance in all real-world applications.

Coming in at $699, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D retains its predecessor's specifications with a 16-core and 32-thread layout. All Ryzen 9000X3D chips integrate the 2nd generation of AMD's V-Cache technology, under which the SRAM block is placed below the heat-producing CCDs for more thermal headroom. This is reflected through the elevated clock speeds and higher power limits, with the 9950X3D rated at 170W.

The cache configuration hasn't changed much with Zen 5 so you still get 144MB (9950X3D) and 140MB (9900X3D) of total cache on both chips. AMD claims the 9950X3D is 20% faster than Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K and 8% faster than the last-gen Ryzen 9 7950X3D in 1080p gaming. It's best to wait for third-party results for a clearer picture.

In single-threaded performance, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D beats its predecessor by around 14%. Previously, the inclusion of an SRAM block limited the boost clocks and TDP of AMD's X3D processors. Since single-core benchmarks heavily depend on frequency along with other variables, there was a certain gap between a given CPU and its X3D equivalent. AMD has seemingly narrowed this gap to a great extent, as these benchmarks reveal no difference between the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the 9950X.

CPU Mark, which is a proprietary set of benchmarks used to gauge a processor's performance, sees the Ryzen 9 9950X3D lead the pack, boasting an 11% lead against the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. From the looks of it, CPU Mark can leverage the extra L3 cache, as a result of which the 9950X3D ends up 5% ahead of the 9950X. This ability to extract more performance from added cache is not code-agnostic, so don't expect a similar outcome in every scenario.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are set to hit shelves starting March 12, at $699 and $599 respectively. While AMD hasn't promised widespread availability, expanding the X3D lineup should help alleviate supply constraints on the popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D.