Delidded Core i9-14900KS PCs on sale with Intel approval and warranty - Maingear among first partners

Intel is working with select PC makers to offer warranty-backed systems featuring delidded Core i9-14900KS processors. Overclocker and YouTuber Roman 'der8auer' Hartung commented on this groundbreaking move for Intel in his first video, which looks at what is expected to be the firm's last-ever Core i9 CPU.

The first PC maker seen offering delidded Core i9-14900KS CPUs as an option is Maingear. Atop the already steep Core i9-14900KS build option price, customers are expected to pay a further $200 for the delidded edition. Most Maingear models seemed to offer the delidded Core i9-14900KS as an option at the time of writing. When you upgrade to the delidded Core i9 in the Maingear configurator, you must also choose a 360mm AiO or better as the cooling option.

(Image credit: Future)

We've contacted Intel for further details of its new delidded warranty policy. It would be great to know the warranty's T&Cs and the full roster of PC makers that will offer delidded CPU systems. Stay tuned for updates.

Skip to 4 minutes in the above video for the section concerning delidded chips being offered by system integrators.

Regarding the upcoming delidded Core i9-14900KS pre-built systems, der8auer heralded them as "something special, something I have not seen and heard about before." Of course, PC makers could always do as they wished, but the key point is that these approved delidded 14900KS systems will "come officially with Intel's warranty," said der8auer.

The overclocking expert wondered openly what cooling solution would be used with these upcoming high-end delidded systems. He reckons it is quite obvious they will probably be pre-fitted with a direct die cooling solution. They may also use liquid metal thermal compounds, as we have previously seen der8auer combine with direct die coolers. We are aware that exposed CPU dies can be relatively fragile, so PC makers could potentially apply some kind of anti-tamper stickers for warranty verification. Maingear's product pages don't provide sufficient depth of detail to answer these questions.

(Image credit: der8auer)

Intel's delidded warranty coverage is welcomed, and der8auer even sounds hopeful that there might also be an avenue for "us normal consumers" to get approved delidded chips for DIY projects. While Intel can ensure some degree of quality and process control with selected system integrators, any similar scheme will be more challenging to implement for DIYers.

Der8auer has said he will soon upload part two of his Intel Core i9-14900KS coverage. In his next video, he will concentrate on delidding the 14900KS sample(s) in his possession and checking out the impacts on overclocking, performance, and temperatures. The content is set to be a must-watch for anyone who demands the most from their PC and might be targeted by the select PC makers who will be marketing delidded 14900KS systems.