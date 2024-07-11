Dual-core CPUs aren't dead yet — Intel Processor 310 rocking two P-cores debuts on Geekbench

Intel is continuing the trend of replacing its entry-level processors with the generic "Intel Processor" nomenclature. A new Geekbench listing discovered by BenchLeaks on X reveals a new entry-level chip, dubbed the Intel Processor 310. It will feature two performance cores and four threads, similar to Intel's Core i3 and Pentium processors.

The 310 is unique in that it is only one of two Intel Processor models (so far) sporting no efficiency cores and classified as a Raptor Lake CPU (the rest are using variants of the Alder Lake architecture). In Geekbench, the chip's performance reflects this, boasting very good single-core performance compared to other Intel Processor variants, such as the N200 series. Multi-core performance is also quite decent, thanks to its use of HyperThreading technology. It enables the chip to approach the multi-threading power of a Core i3-N305, which comes with eight Gracemount efficiency cores.

[GB6 CPU] Unknown CPUCPU: Intel 310 (2C 4T)Min/Max/Avg: 4040/4085/4072 MHzCodename: Raptor LakeCPUID: B06F5 (GenuineIntel)Single: 2152Multi: 4254https://t.co/eB2eSGnIg8July 11, 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Intel N50 Intel N97 Core i3-N305 Intel Processor 310 Core i3-13100 General specifications 2E, up to 3.40 GHz | 16 EU at 750 MHz 4E, up to 3.60 GHz | 24 EU at 1.20 GHz 8E, up to 3.78 GHz | 32 EU at 1.25 GHz 2P, up to 4.09GHz 2P, up to 4.5GHz Single-Core | Score 1054 1208 1431 2152 2253 Multi-Core | Score 1388 2879 5538 4254 7368 OpenCL 2014 5192 7081 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Intel Processor 310, paired with a single 8GB stick of DDR4 memory, achieved a single-threaded score of 2,152 points and a multi-core result of 4,254 points. The next closest chip in the Intel Processor lineup is the Core i3-N305, which comes with eight Gracemount efficiency cores sporting a single-core result of 1,431 points and 5,538 multi-core result.

The closest Raptor Lake processor to the Intel Processor 310 is the Core i3-13100 series, which features the exact same core count but much higher frequencies. The vanilla variant of the 13100 has a 2,253 single-core result and a 7,368 multi-core result. Single-core performance is comparable to the 310, but the Core i3 destroys the 310 in multi-core performance.

Unfortunately, we can't read into these results with incredible detail since the 310 was operating with just a single stick of memory. This inevitably hampers the 310's score significantly since the CPU's second memory channel wasn't used. The good news is that we can expect this chip to perform much better in future benchmarks where two DRAM sticks are enabled.

The Intel Processor 310 is part of Intel's initiative to remove the Celeron and Pentium sub-brands altogether. The 310 and the vanilla 300 will be taking their place, representing the cheapest modern Intel processors you can buy compatible with Intel's LGA 1700 desktop sockets. The main difference between these low-end chips and the Core i3 is the clock speed and the lack of turbo boosting technology on the 300 and 310. According to the 310 Geekbench listing, the chip's maximum recorded clock was just shy of 4.1GHz, while the Core i3-13100 boasts turbo frequencies of up to 4.5GHz.

The 310's power rating is unknown, however based on the Intel Processor 300's base power of 46W, we suspect the 310 will be the same. If so, power consumption will also be a big differentiation between the two chips, with the i3-13100 able to suck down 60W at a minimum and up to 110W through Intel's modern PL1/PL2 system.

Pricing and availability are unknown, but now that its existence has been revealed, we can expect this chip to debut soon.