Intel could be prepping 24-core Arrow Lake-H processors for notebooks
Desktop silicon heads to gaming notebooks once again.
It looks like Intel is prepping Arrow Lake-H processors for ultra-high-performance gaming notebooks based on the Arrow Lake-S silicon designed for desktops, and featuring up to 24 cores, noticed @InstLatX64 on Twitter/X. If this is the case, this will not be the first time that Intel and partners will install desktop silicon into laptops.
Intel is currently testing its 'Intel Corporation Arrow Lake Client Platform/ARL-S BGA SODIMM 2DPC board.' The board could be used to test an upcoming ARL-S BGA processor for notebooks, or perhaps actual desktop processors for some reason packed in a BGA packaging. The motherboard was built in early 2024, so at this point the platform should be in its late stages of development, if Intel decides to proceed with its release.
Unlike Arrow Lake-H processors for laptops, projected to feature up to 16 cores (with both high-performance and energy-efficient cores), socketed Arrow Lake-S CPUs for desktops are expected to pack up to 24 cores (with both high-performance and energy-efficient cores) without simultaneous multithreading. While most notebooks will be fine to use Arrow Lake-H processors with up to 16 cores, ultra-high-end laptops for gaming and professional applications may require more cores, and Arrow Lake-S BGA with 24 cores will be just what the doctor ordered for them.
Intel's Arrow Lake-H or perhaps Arrow Lake-HX processor will likely use fully-featured Arrow Lake-S multi-chiplet silicon, equipped with eight Lion Cove performance cores without Hyper-Threading and 16 Skymont efficiency cores, a large cache, and an integrated GPU. The CPU uses a BGA ARL-S interposer, which is designed to provide sufficient pins and power for the large, power-intensive silicon, possibly including the chipset in the same package.
These high-performance Arrow Lake-H/HX processors are expected to have a TDP of 45W or 55W, though actual power limits may be higher to support high clock speeds. Achieving these high frequencies will significantly depend on voltage regulating modules (VRMs), making the performance of Arrow Lake-S in BGA packaging reliant not only on Intel but also on the efforts of PC makers and motherboard designers.
At this point, we do not have any details about the specifications of Arrow Lake-S in BGA packaging, though InstLatX64 notes that the processor's detected frequency is 3.0 GHz without AVX512.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Nope. Wrong . Arrow Lake H only sports 16 cores as per the patch.
These entries have been spotted. This is how it stacks up. All processors are having higher base clocks than previous gen entries.
Arrow Lake-S 24-cores, with base clock of 3.6 GHz.
Arrow Lake-HX 24-cores, with 3.0 GHz base clock.
Arrow Lake-H 16-core part, with base clock speed of 3.5 GHz.
Wrong.
He was referring to the Arrow Lake-HX part/prototype here,with 3.0 GHz base clock frequency. Not the Arrow Lake-S variant.
Intel needs to have more Lion cove cores to compete favourably with 16 core Zen 5 SKUs.
https://intel-gfx-ci.01.org/tree/drm-tip/CI_DRM_14901/bat-arls-5/boot0.txt
https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Intel-Arrow-Lake-S-Desktop-CPU.png
1799124303985963355View: https://x.com/InstLatX64/status/1799124303985963355
That's why the mobile HX part exists, and the patch entries also prove it as well. An ARL-HX part sporting 24 cores was spotted. So basically we are talking about the HX mobile variant here.
If you go above a certain number of cores the individual power of the cores are irrelevant since you can't make them all run at single thread speed anyway (unless you connect them to an Kw A/C unit ) having smaller and cheaper cores for high core count is the only thing that makes sense.