Intel's mysterious new LGA 4710 Socket pictured
Intel may be developing a new socket for the server sector.
An image of an unknown socket presumably designed for Intel's processors has been published by @Yuuki_Ans, a renowned hardware leaker. The socket in question is called LGA4710 and might be destined for special-use processors from Intel or custom 'off roadmap' system-on-chip designs.
The published images depict a socket entitled 'LGA4710-2' and 'LGA-4677 LGA-4710.' Lotes, a major maker of CPU sockets and other connectors, manufactured the socket.
Modern Intel 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors use the LGA4677 package, and 5th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Emerald Rapids' CPUs will keep using this form factor. Meanwhile, 6th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors will use the LGA7529 socket, just like their 144-core Sierra Forest counterparts aimed at cloud data centers. As a result, it is unclear what the LGA4710 package is for.
Given that the LGA4710 socket is physically the same as LGA4677, perhaps the main question is why Intel would design a new socket for a new processor form factor aimed at the same applications as existing processors. While we are not exactly in the business of guesses, we can provide a few possibilities for Intel's LGA4710 package.
Typically, new sockets are made to enable new processors with different power and connectivity requirements. Therefore, LGA4710 can just enable higher thermal design power, or the support of different connectivity features, such as a newer version of PCIe or CXL. Since the new processor form factor is physically the same as Intel's LGA4677 and it is possible to install an LGA4677 processor into a 4710-pin socket and vice versa, power requirements of LGA4710 processors should not be too different because otherwise, chips might end up damaged.
An attentive reader has probably noticed by now that we purportedly avoided calling products in an LGA4710 form factor a CPU, which is for a reason: Intel sells a boatload of data center and workstation products, so it may use the LGA4710 form factor for a next-generation workstation or special-purpose server system-on-chips, CPUs, FPGAs, or even GPUs. For example, the company is working with Ericsson on custom chips for RAN applications. In addition, Intel also makes custom processors for Meta's Facebook, which runs vast data centers that cost about a billion dollars each.
For now, it is hard to say what LGA4710 is. The number of possibilities is vast, but we assume that the answer should be quite simple.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Most Popular
By Aaron Klotz
By Anton Shilov
By Paul Alcorn
By Les Pounder