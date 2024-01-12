Intel's new 35W CPUs aren't much slower than their 65W counterparts — Core i5-14600T exhibits 6% lower performance than Core i5-14600 in Geekbench 6 benchmark

Intel's Core i5-14600T has been benchmarked in Geekbench 6 ahead of its arrival on store shelves, and its performance is very close to the regular Core i5-14600 (via BenchLeaks). The 35-watt CPU is one of the 18 Raptor Lake refresh CPUs Intel announced earlier this week, with the Core i5-14600T being the third fastest chip in the low-power T-series.

With six P-cores and eight E-cores, the Core i5-14600T is identical to the Core i5-14600 and the Core i5-14600K in everything but clock speed. The Core i5-14600T is limited to 5.1 GHz and 3.6 GHz on its P- and E-cores, while the Core i5-14600 can do 5.2 GHz and 3.9 GHz; the 14600K is even higher at 5.3 GHz and 4 GHz. The Core i5-14600T also features a shallow base TDP of 35 watts, compared to the 65 watts on the Core i5-14600 and 125 watts on the Core i5-14600K.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Core i5-14600T Core i5-14600 Single-Core Score 2,626 2,785 Multi-Core Score 15,354 16,110

Using performance data from an earlier leak of the regular Core i5-14600, we can see that the Core i5-14600T is very close in overall performance. Granted, we don't know the exact settings of each CPU since the TDP is somewhat configurable, but the Core i5-14600T can only go to 92 watts, while the Core i5-14600 is allowed to hit 152 watts. At a minimum, it would seem that the Core i5-14600T's efficiency improvement is likely in the double digits.

One notable improvement the Core i5-14600T brings over the Core i5-13600T is the use of Raptor Lake. Believe it or not, the generation number for 13th and 14th Gen CPUs doesn't correlate to the architecture, and CPUs like the Core i5-13400 and Core i3-13100 use the older Alder Lake chip. So, while the Core i5-13600K used the new Raptor Lake chip design with an extra cache, the Core i5-13600 and Core i5-13600T didn't. The Core i5-14600 and Core i5-14600T have as much cache as the Core i5-14600K this time.

It's unclear when you'll be able to buy a Core i5-14600T. Technically, it's already launched and available, but we couldn't find it on Amazon, and there was just one listing at Newegg that would ship from Israel. When it does arrive, you should be able to get one for around $255, though considering T-series chips have always been niche and low in supply and demand, the price could be significantly higher or lower.