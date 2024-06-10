Ryzen 5 9600X benchmarks show doubled cache bandwidth improvements — leaked AIDA64 benchmarks point to much faster L1 and L2 cache
Instead of increasing capacity, AMD has doubled Zen 5's L1 and L2 cache bandwidth.
One of the many Zen 5 architectural changes announced at AMD's Ryzen 9000 Computex keynote was the architecture's bandwidth doubling of the L1 and L2 caches. HLX on X (formally Twitter) discovered an Aida64 benchmark run of a Ryzen 5 9600X engineering sample, confirming AMD's L1 and L2 cache tweaks.
The Aida64 benchmark reveals that the Ryzen 5 9600X offers almost 3,800 GB/s of read bandwidth on the L1 cache. Write bandwidth was rated at nearly 1,900 GB/s, and copy speed was tested at almost 3,800 GB/s, just like the read speed, all with a blazing sub-1 nanosecond cache latency, which we would expect from a first-level cache.
|CPUs:
|Cache Read
|Cache Write
|Cache Copy
|Ryzen 5 9600X - L1 Cache
|3,756.4 GB/s
|1,884.4 GB/s
|3,755.9 GB/s
|Ryzen 5 9600 X - L2 Cache
|1,874.6 GB/s
|1,795.1 GB/s
|1,859.7 GB/s
|Ryzen 5 7600X - L1 Cache
|2,029.6 GB/s
|1,026.9 GB/s
|2,048.1 GB/s
|Ryzen 5 7600X - L2 Cache
|1,028.5 GB/s
|1,017.0 GB/s
|1017.6 GB/s
The L2 cache was rated at almost 1,900 GB/s for read bandwidth, write speeds was rated at almost 1,800 GB/s, and copy speed was rated at almost 1,900 GB/s. Latency was 2.8ns.
The same source that provided the Aida64 benchmark also provided an Aida64 memory benchmark of a Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 processor for comparison. The results confirm what AMD disclosed in its Computex announcement. The Zen 4 part boasts nearly 2x less raw bandwidth in its L1 and L2 cache, compared to the Zen 5-based Ryzen 5 9600X.
The 7600X boasts a 2,000 GB/s read and copy speed and a 1,000 GB/s write speed (with the same latency). The L2 cache is rated at just barely over 1,000 GB/s across the board, read, write, and copy speeds (with a slightly less but indistinguishable 2.6ns latency result).
CPU cache is one of the most important components in modern CPUs. A good caching system will keep the CPU cores fed with data consistently in a number of workloads with minimal downtime. A poor caching system, or a lack thereof, will lead to poor CPU performance as the cores have to wait for data to be transferred from much slower system memory.
We have yet to see how Zen 5's L1 and L2 bandwidth improvements apply to real-world performance, or even synthetic benchmark performance. But undoubtedly, these heavy bandwidth improvements are part of what helps boost Zen 5's IPC improvement by a reported 16% over Zen 4.
The Ryzen 5 9600X is AMD's latest mid-range desktop CPU based on the Zen 5 architecture. The chip boasts 6 cores and 12 threads, a peak turbo frequency of 5.4GHz, and 38MB of cache.
Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.
Some rumors I would like to point out here. Kind of off topic though.
First off, as per Club386, AMD is already prepping for its next-gen 3D V-Cache variants of the Granite Ridge Ryzen 9000 series processors. But to me, this seems highly 'unlikely', because there would only be a 2 months release window time gap, between non-X3D variants, and next-gen 3D V-Cache chips.
Makes little practical sense, since there won't be any serious competition from Intel until late 2024, since Arrow Lake-S chips aren't coming out in next few months or so.
IDK, but this is what they had to say:
Next up, AMD's senior technical marketing manager, Donny Woligroski, revealed that the firm is indeed working on future "X3D" processors. It appears AMD is working on some cool new features for its next-gen Ryzen 9000X3D "3D V-Cache" family.
He mentions "cool differentiators" here. Not sure what AMD means by this, but an educated guess would imply that the firm might be working on varied and different 3D V-Cache configurations for its Ryzen 9000X3D CPU lineup.
Varied sizes of 3D V-Cache to further segment the 9000 series lineup, or something else entirely ?