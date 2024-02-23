Zhaoxin's new ZX C-1190 iGPU performs like a decade-old iGPU

Although Zhaoxin's KX-7000 processors based on the company's latest Century Avenue microarchitecture promise a significant performance uplift compared to their predecessors in general-purpose applications, its integrated graphics does not impress. According to Benchleaks data, performance is lower than that of a decade old iGPU.

Zhaoxin's eight-core Kaixian KX-7000/8 processors integrate the company's latest ZX C-1190 iGPU design, which is said to be DirectX 12/OpenGL 4.6/OpenCL 1.2-capable and provide four-times the performance of its predecessor. This may not be enough to be competitive on the modern market though as it scores just 2024 points in Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark (via @Benchleaks).

To put the number into context. Intel's slowest integrated UHD Graphics 730 GPU benchmark scores are around 7500 points. AMD's lowest-end discrete desktop Radeon RX 6300 graphics card scores 26,127 points in the same test. Even Intel's 10-years old HD Graphics 4400 scores 2500 ~ 3000 points in this benchmark.

Of course, an OpenCL benchmark does not necessarily reflect gaming capabilities of a GPU, but it gives us an idea of how the compute capabilities of one graphics processor stack up against compute capabilities of another. Perhaps, Zhaoxin will be able to boost performance of its ZX C-1190 iGPU with better drivers, but it does not look like this is the case here.

Zhaoxin's integrated graphics processor is not supposed to be a performance champion. It packs four compute units operating at 700 MHz and while we do not have any information about exact specifications of these CUs, it is unlikely to think that each one packs hundreds of stream processors.

While Zhaoxin's ZX C-1190 iGPU does not impress with OpenCL compute performance, it can still handle decoding and encoding of H.265/H.264 video at up to 4K as well as driving DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-Sub/VGA outputs. Since Zhaoxin's CPUs are designed primarily for office PCs and workhorse notebooks, its graphics capabilities are hardly something that its users will ever think about, as long as it can draw windows fast enough.