Chinese gamers can now game on the U.S. sanction-proof GPU — RTX 4090D gets first GeForce Game Ready driver

Nvidia released the GeForce 546.34 WHQL driver for Windows 10-64 bit and Windows 11, which is the first to support the RTX 4090D exclusively made for the Chinese market as a way to conform to the export regulations imposed by the US.

Besides supporting the RTX 4090D, Nvidia delivers 'Game Ready' support for The Finals and Squad. Fortnite Chapter 5 gets DLSS Super Resolution support. The 546.34 WHQL driver fixes a specific issue with Discord where colors appear muted when the gameplay is streamed and another issue where a new Nvidia icon is created in the system tray every time a user switch occurs in Windows. There is one open issue where Netflix has display issues via the Edge browser.

The GeForce 546.34 WHQL driver only supports the new GeForce RTX 4090D and can be downloaded from Nvidia's website.

This sanction-proof RTX 4090D was launched two days ago in China with 12.8% fewer CUDA cores than the standard variant to comply with these restrictions mandated by the US government. Chipmakers can only distribute and sell GPUs under 4,800 TPP (Total Processing Power) to ensure the Chinese market does not retail any high-performance hardware and AI accelerators. This prompted Nvidia to make this graphics card since the RTX 4090 is 5,286 TPP. AMD also complies with this sanction restriction by providing a scaled-down AI accelerator. These GPUs are needed in the Chinese retail market and system builders like Dell as the company had to stop bundling its systems with a plethora of systems with AMD Radeon graphics cards.

China is a significant market for respective manufacturers and vendors to ignore; hence, making some changes to comply with these restrictions makes it well worth the effort. We'll likely see more 'under 4,800 TPP' GPUs from respective chipmakers as long as the sanctions are active, either for China or any country with this restriction.

The RTX 4090D, made by some AIC partners, is sold via Chinese-based retailers like JD between ￥13,999 ($1,977.66) and ￥16,999 ($2,401.47). Before this GPU's availability, Chinese retailers and scalpers could have some stop-gap solutions by importing RTX 40 series GPUs from other countries. At the same time, some domestic GPU brands repurposed older graphics cards. This GPU might be available in a few other countries and continue to roll out support via globally released drivers like the rest of the GPUs.