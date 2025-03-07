AMD: RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT MSRPs are real, but some cards will be priced at a premium

Rules of the market?

RX 9070 XT Sapphire
(Image credit: Sapphire)

Although there are plenty of AMD's Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on the market, many of them are sold at prices significantly higher than their recommended, $549 / $599, which naturally leaves many consumers and market observers frustrated. Hardware Unboxed accused AMD of setting unrealistically low recommended prices. However, AMD denies the accusations and says that graphics cards that adhere to default specifications will retail at recommended prices.

"It is inaccurate that $549/$599 MSRP is launch-only pricing," said Frank Azor, head of consumer and gaming marketing at AMD. "We expect cards to be available from multiple vendors at $549/$599 (excluding region-specific tariffs and/or taxes) based on the work we have done with our AIB partners, and more are coming.  At the same time, the AIBs have different premium configurations at higher price points and those will also continue."

When developers of graphics cards set manufacturer-suggested retail prices (MSRP), they consider the default specifications and bill of materials (BOM) cost of their reference designs. In most cases, MSRPs leave makers of graphics cards, distributors, retailers, and other participants of the supply chain a fair margin as companies like AMD and Nvidia do not want their partners to fail.

However, that margin is not always sufficient for manufacturers, as they tend to suffer from fluctuating prices of materials (e.g., copper foil) and components. Therefore, actual producers of graphics add-in-boards tend to do two things: produce lower-cost graphics cards or higher-end boards.

On the one hand, they try to lower the costs of graphics cards with default specifications by experimenting with BOM and components. Some of such graphics cards may retail even below MSRP (though not at launch week or month) and work just fine, thanks to the experience that companies like Asus or Sapphire have.

In the opposite direction, they use all their engineering might to build premium graphics cards with higher GPU clocks, enabled by advanced power supply circuitry, thicker printed circuit boards, sophisticated components, and even cherry-picked graphics processors for the crème-de-la-crème offerings. Such graphics cards will by definition be more expensive than those envisioned by GPU designers that tend to have a very clear segmentation for their offerings. As businesses, makers of graphics cards are inclined to sell premium products and therefore for now there are more Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics boards that sell at higher-than-MSRP prices than there are cards that sell at recommended prices.

Then of course therethe scalpers that can sell you a factory-overclocked Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card for over $2,000, which exceeds the recommended price of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090, which is substantially faster and therefore more future-proof at this price point.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Heat_Fan89
    On Amazon, the XFX 9070 XT overclocked cards were selling for $250 over the vanilla version, which turns out to $850 instead of $599. Regardless of the performance bump, that gets close to the 5080 MSRP once stock is readily available.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    ...why would an AIB make msrp models when the prift is low compared if they make premium models and make mroe money?

    you will never see msrp models in 3 months.
    afaik no AIB is required to offer msrp models for any set of time and is up to them to choose to or not.
    Reply
  • DS426
    hotaru251 said:
    ...why would an AIB make msrp models when the prift is low compared if they make premium models and make mroe money?

    ...
    Well, that's especially true when demand significantly outstrips supply. When we're operating under a "normal" gaming dGPU market, lower-priced models provide a wider casting to net buyers; moreover, scale can make lower margin items more profitable in the end, e.g. 100 units x $10 margin = $1000 profit vs. 30 units x $30 margin = $900 profit.
    Reply
  • jlake3
    hotaru251 said:
    ...why would an AIB make msrp models when the prift is low compared if they make premium models and make mroe money?

    you will never see msrp models in 3 months.
    afaik no AIB is required to offer msrp models for any set of time and is up to them to choose to or not.
    As far as I know AIB’s aren’t required to offer MSRP models and make sure they stay in stock, but Nvidia was offering both carrots and sticks to AIB’s back when the 20-series was current because the optics of no one following MSRP is bad, and I expect both them and AMD still do.

    Making only the most premium models only works for AIBs if stock from both GPU companies remains poor. XFX can’t expect to sell $850 models and nothing else if Sapphire and Powercolor are selling cheaper 9070XTs and/or Nvidia actually gets some 5070Ti inventory.

    “Excluding region-specific tariffs” is probably the dangerous phrase for the US market, because that’s set to hit tech almost across the board, and what isn’t hit won’t have enough supply to keep up with demand.
    Reply
