Arm reportedly developing gaming GPU in Israel to compete with Nvidia and Intel
Is Arm planning to launch a discrete gaming GPU?
Arm, known for building the architecture behind many SoCs, including Qualcomm and Apple chips, is reportedly building a GPU to compete against industry bulwarks Nvidia and Intel. The company is said to have a hundred chip and software developer engineers in its Israel office dedicated to the global graphics processing group working on the project.
The Globes report says that GPU development is focused primarily on gaming. However, it also doesn't discount the application of such development in AI processing, should its research result in an actual product. We also don't know if it will be a discrete GPU, as the company said it does not comment on rumors or speculation.
Whether it plans to launch a graphics card that would work with x86 and ARM processors or if it wants to build its own desktop and laptop SoC with a stronger integrated graphics solution, it makes sense for the company to create a GPU for PCs. This is especially true as it already builds the Immortalis flagship GPU and its more affordable Mali counterpart included in many SoCs. After all, even though these GPUs are primarily designed for smartphones and mobile devices, they have features that can compete against desktop chips, like Ray Tracing and Arm Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR) tech.
Another possibility is that Arm is building the architecture for a discrete GPU that other companies could license, possibly for use with ARM processors designed for Windows-on-Arm. Currently, most major discrete GPUs only work with x86/x86-64 processors. While you could hack around to make an Intel Arc GPU work with an Arm Ampere system, it's not a straightforward hardware and driver installation and requires patience and lots and lots of work.
With Qualcomm's Snapdragon X off to a good start and desktop form factors expected to arrive shortly, there might be a market for a discrete GPU specifically designed for the ARM architecture.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Also I have no idea how an Immortalis G715 or 925G compares to a Radeon 890M, RTX 4050 6GB, Arc A380, etc.
That's a good question. I don't think any Arm GPUs have ever shipped on Windows PCs.
Immortalis G715: late 2022, up to 16 cores
Immortalis G720: late 2023, up to 16 cores
Immortalis G925: late 2024, up to 24 cores
I think only MediaTek uses the Immortalis GPUs these days. Geekerwan reviewed the MediaTek 9300+, with an Immortalis G720 MC12 (12-core):
UnH4N9PJq8YView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnH4N9PJq8Y
https://socpk.com/gpucurve/
GFXbench 5.0 Aztec Ruins (1440p) / LPDDR5-8533
~95 FPS at ~15 W
3DMark Steel Nomad Light (Vulkan 1.1)
~97 FPS at ~15W
1900 points
An Arc A380 seems to be +50 to 80% (though at ~75W, 4x more power). I assume the Vulkan & DX12 scores are comparable. I can't find any Steel Nomad Light benchmarks by reviewers, so the 3DMark database may be inflated with OC'd GPUs.