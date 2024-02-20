Chinese GPU maker Moore Threads touted MTT S30 for office productivity — comes with one VGA and one HDMI port

Moore Threads, potentially China's top domestic GPU maker, has introduced its office productivity focused MTT S30 graphics card (H/T to VideoCardz). If you were underwhelmed by the gaming-centric MTT S80 and S70, prepare to be even less-whelmed by this significantly lower power compact graphics card. The various Moore Threads GPUs, including the MTT S30, are highly unlikely to ever make it into our best graphics cards roundup.



The specs you of the Moore Threads MTT S30 are already known. However, the performance of this family of GPUs is rather variable. We think this is due to driver immaturity, as huge gains are still being made with new driver revisions. Many bug fixes are also listed in the release notes.



New games supported in the latest driver include: Baldur’s Gate 3, Crossfire, World of Tanks, and Crysis 3. Unfortunately, some games have been accidentally broken by prior driver updates. Hopefully, the developers haven’t included any regressions with this new driver. Games won’t be of interest to MTT S30 users though.



According to the source, support for the Moore Threads MTT S30 is one of the new features of driver version 260.60. While the MTT S30 was announced several months ago, it hasn’t become readily available, but the driver is expected to signal the beginning of a full rollout.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: VGA Museum) (Image credit: VGA Museum)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Moore Threads MTT S10 MTT S30 MTT S70 MTT S80 Stream Processors 1,024 1,024 3,584 4,096 GPU frequency 1.00 GHz 1.30 GHz 1.60 GHz 1.80 GHz Peak FP32 Throughput 2.0 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 11.2 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory Capacity 2GB 4GB 7GB 16GB Memory Interface 64-bit 128-bit 224-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 14 GT/s GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth ? GB/s ? GB/s 392 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP 30W 40W 220W 255W Display Outputs VGA + HDMI VGA + HDMI 3xDP 1.4a + HDMI 2.1 3xDP 1.4a + HDMI 2.1

Looking at the specs, it's obvious that the Moore Threads MTT S10 and MTT S30 are only for those who need a basic graphics adapter for office work. These cards may have an advantage in basic business environments with their low power consumption and no requirement for external power. Moreover, you can see that they can be used with the existing VGA monitor stocks which will be found in some offices.



There are also rumors (via VideoCardz) that an MTT S50 solution is on the way, with 2,048 Stream Processors, 8GB of VRAM, and a 75W TGP, to be marketed at workstations. Keep in mind that, at present, the fastest MTT S80 only competes with GTX 1650 hardware, at least in gaming performance. That's despite having triple the power budget and theoretically five times the compute, so we wouldn't expect an S50 to actually be all that performant.



One final item of interest is that the Moore Threads MTT S30 graphics cards recently acquired by the VGA Museum use a slightly different design to the pre-release models seen in photographs. Whether that affects performance or just represents a minor revision to clean up power or other aspects isn't clear.