Corsair expects Nvidia's RTX 50 series will retain the 12V-2x6 power connector — Next-Gen GPUs could consume well over 450W of power

Nvidia's RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs are on the horizon and should be the only offering in the high-end "enthusiast-level" segment. A Press Release from Corsair reports that next-generation high-end GPUs (from Nvidia) will likely retain the updated 12V-2x6 standard, sticking to a single 16-pin connector design and could require more power.

Based on leaked information, Nvidia's flagship RTX 5090 is said to consume almost 600W of power — up from the RTX 4090's 450W TDP. This still isn't ample to saturate the 12V-2x6 design, which can theoretically provide 675W of power (H++). Without a doubt, AIBs will release high-end variants with dual 16-pin connectors but that's the exception, not the rule.

"The latest graphics cards now require a 12V-2x6 GPU power connector, a standard we expect will continue with next-gen GPUs. Next-generation high-end graphics cards could demand even more power than current models, which can draw up to 450 watts. " Corsair

Corsair states that it expects flagship GPUs (from Nvidia) to continue with the 12V-2x6 design. While the company doesn't explicitly say so, there's a slight hint that the RTX 50 series might draw more power than the current generation. Corsair urges users to upgrade their existing PSUs to accommodate this potential uptick in power requirements.

AMD and Intel might not entertain the idea of changing standards - since both will not compete with Nvidia in the high-end market. Then we have the obvious problems with the 12VHPWR design - which were addressed with the 12V-2x6 update. However, the standard is still a novelty for mainstream consumers as traditional 8-pin connectors will suffice for this segment. In addition, budget PSUs still lack 16-pin connectors hence the introduction of a new standard will impede adoption which is why the idea will likely be dismissed.

Nvidia and AMD should announce their upcoming RTX 50 "Blackwell" and Radeon RX 8000 "RDNA 4" GPUs at CES 2025. Team Blue enthusiasts might be in for a surprise since rumor has it that Intel is planning to announce Xe2 "Battlemage" GPUs for desktop next month - though it is unclear when they will be available to purchase.