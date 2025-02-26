Hot Aisle Inc., a high-performance computing provider, has been pushing hard on Dell and AMD since July 2024 to provide developer credits on its AMD MI300X and Dell hardware so that customers can try out them out for free. However, it seems that the company’s request had fallen on deaf ears until its founders, Jon Stevens and Clint Armstrong, were able to talk directly to AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su. According to the company’s post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Su responded immediately to each of its emails over the weekend.

Update on Our Conversation with Dr. @LisaSu:Over the weekend, several lengthy emails were sent to provide her with a detailed history of the developer credits issue. She responded almost immediately to each one.A key point is that we first requested developer credits from…February 24, 2025

The lack of progress is not attributed to anyone, but it seems that the AMD CEO has lit a fire under the issue. According to the social media post, Dr Su held a Sunday staff meeting to address the issue. Responding the following day to Hot Aisle Inc. saying, “We will be starting a broader developer credit program, but we can pilot the program with you first.”

Developer credit is important as it enables AI developers access AMD’s AI chips through Hot Aisle without needing to spend significantly on upfront costs. Aside from getting free access to AI hardware, it will also let more developers become familiar with AMD’s offering. Hot Aisle even said, “Over the last decade or so, some of the most successful businesses out there focused on developers first. Firvase, GIthub, NextJs, heck, even Nvidia.”

Over the last decade or so, some of the most successful businesses out there focused on developers first. Firebase, Github, NextJs, heck, even Nvidia.Everything points to this being the right focus for our business too. We are looking forward to collaborating with you and @AMD…February 26, 2025

This is great news, not just for Hot Aisle and AMD, but for the AI industry in general, as it would allow more users to try AMD’s AI chips and hopefully give us more options in the future. Nvidia currently has a practical global monopoly on AI hardware, with the company estimated to hold 70% to 95% of the market, that’s why it can push its pricing as high as it wants.

In the AI GPU space AMD is also competing with its MI300X chips, with benchmark testing showing that it outperformed Nvidia H100 GPUs. However, it’s held back by its firmware, with another high-performance computing system manufacturer going on social media to complain about driver issues. Huge companies like Microsoft and Amazon could write their own software to make the most out of AMD’s accelerators, but smaller institutions cannot easily do that. But if more developers start using AMD hardware, the company could hopefully start prioritizing fixing these issues or maybe even work with their customers to find and squash software bugs.