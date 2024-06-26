AMD MI300X performance compared with Nvidia H100 — low-level benchmarks testing cache, latency, inference, and more show strong results for single GPUs

The MI300X is AMD's latest and greatest AI GPU flagship, designed to compete with the Nvidia H100 — the upcoming MI325X will take on the H200, with MI350 and MI400 gunning for the Blackwell B200. Chips and Cheese tested AMD's monster GPU in a variety of low-level and AI benchmarks, and found that it often vastly outperforms Nvidia's H100.



However, before we get started, there are a lot of caveats worth mentioning. Chips and Cheese's article does not mention what level of tuning was done on the various test systems, and software can have a major impact on performance — Nvidia says it doubled the inference performance of the H100 via software updates since launch, for example. Chips and Cheese also mentions getting specific help from AMD with its testing, but doesn't appear to have received equivalent input from Nvidia, so there could be some bias in the benchmark results. Chips and Cheese is also comparing the MI300X primarily to the PCIe version of the H100, which is the weakest version of the H100 with the lowest specs.



Caveats aside, Chips and Cheese's low-level benchmarks reveal that the MI300X, built on AMD's bleeding edge CDNA 3 architecture, is a good design from a hardware perspective. The chip's caching performance looks downright impressive, thanks to its combination of four caches in total, including a 32KB L1 cache, 16KB scalar cache, 4MB L2 cache, and a massive 256MB Infinity Cache (which serves as an L3 cache). CDNA 3 is the first architecture to inherit Infinity Cache, which was first debuted on RDNA 2 (AMD's 2nd generation gaming graphics architecture driving the RX 6000 series).

(Image credit: Chips and Cheese)

Not only are there four caches for the MI300X GPU cores to play with, they are also fast. Chips and Cheese's cache benchmarks show that the MI300X's cache bandwidth is substantially better than Nvidia's H100 across all relevant cache levels. L1 cache performance shows the MI300X boasting 1.6x greater bandwidth compared to the H100, 3.49x greater bandwidth from the L2 cache, and 3.12x greater bandwidth from the MI300X's last level cache, which would be its Infinity Cache.

(Image credit: Chips and Cheese)

Similar advantages are also prevalent in the MI300X's VRAM and local memory performance (i.e., the scalar cache). The AMD GPU has 2.72X as much local HBM3 memory, with 2.66x more VRAM bandwidth than the H100. The only area in the memory tests where the AMD GPU loses is in the memory latency results, where the H100 is 57% faster.



Keep in mind that again, this is looking at the lowest spec H100 PCIe card that has 80GB of HBM2E. Later versions like the H200 include up to 141GB of HBM3E, with up to 4.8 TB/s of bandwidth. The H100 SXM variant also has substantially faster HBM providing up to 3.35 TB/s of bandwidth, so the use of a 1.8 TB/s card by Chips and Cheese clearly hinders performance.



Moving on, raw compute throughput is another category where Chips and Cheese saw the MI300X dominate Nvidia's H100 GPU. Instruction throughput is ridiculously in favor of the AMD chip. At times the MI300X was 5X faster than the H100, and at worst it was roughly 40% faster. Chips and Cheese's instruction throughput results take into account INT32, FP32, FP16 and INT8 compute.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chips and Cheese) (Image credit: Chips and Cheese) (Image credit: Chips and Cheese)

One of the last and likely most important tests Chips and Cheese conducted was AI inference testing, not only with the MI300X and H100 but with GH200 as well (for one of the tests). Chips and Cheese's conducted two tests, using Mixtral 8-7B and LLaMA3-70B. Curiously, the hardware configurations start becoming more diverse and inconsistent here.



The Mixtral results show how various configuration options can make a big difference — a single H100 80GB card runs out of memory, for example, while the MI300X without KVcache also performs poorly. GH200 does much better, though the MI300X still holds a lead, while two H100 SXM5 GPUs achieve about 40% higher performance. (The two H100 GPUs were necessary to even attempt to run the model at the selected settings.)



Shifting over to the LLaMA3-70B results, we get a different set of hardware. This time even two H100 GPUs failed to run the model due to a lack of memory (with input and output lengths set to 2048 and using FP16). An H100 with INT8 also performed quite poorly with the same 2048 input/output length setting. Dropping the lengths to 128 improved performance quite a lot, though it was still far behind the MI300X. Two H100 GPUs with input/output lengths of 128 using INT8 finally start to look at least somewhat competitive.



For the MI300X with it's massive 192GB of memory, it was able to run both 2048 and 128 lengths using FP16, with the latter providing the best result of 4858. Curiously, Nvidia's H200 was dropped from this testing, which potentially would have yielded better results than what was shown, but no detail was provided on why the tests and settings were used.

Take these results with a pinch of salt

While the compute and cache performance results show how powerful AMD's MI300X can be, the AI tests clearly demonstrate that AI-inference tuning can be the difference between a horribly performing product and a class leading product. The biggest problem we have with AI results in general right now is that we don't know how optimized the software stack is for each GPU.



The introduction says, "We would also like to thank Elio from NScale who assisted us with optimizing our LLM runs as well as a few folks from AMD who helped with making sure our results were reproducible on other MI300X systems." No mention is made of any consultation with any Nvidia folks, and that suggests this is more of an AMD-sponsored look at the MI300X.



The conclusion begins with, "Final Words: Attacking NVIDIA’s Hardware Dominance." That's definitely AMD's intent, and the CDNA 3 architecture and MI300X are a step in the right direction. However, as we've seen with so many other benchmarks of data center AI hardware, and as the site itself states, "the devil is in the details." From using a clearly slower PCIe H100 card for most of the tests to pick-and-choose inference results, there are clearly some questions about the particulars of the testing. We've seen Nvidia question previously published performance data from both AMD and Intel, for example, indicating the use of less than optimal settings.



The MI300X's raw cache, bandwidth, and compute results look very good. But these GPUs are also purpose built for scaleout and large installations, so even if a single MI300X clearly beats a single H100 (or H200 for that matter), that doesn't say how the picture might change with dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of GPUs working in tandem. The software and ecosystem are also important, and Nvidia has held a lead there with CUDA in the past. Low-level benchmarks of hardware like this can be interesting, and these inference results show what happens when your GPU doesn't have enough VRAM for a particular model. But we suspect this is far from the final word on the AMD MI300X and Nvidia H100.