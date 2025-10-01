DJI fervently rejects Chinese Military Company designation following court ruling — drone maker says it 'is not controlled by the government and has no ties to the military'

News
By published

DJI says it is disappointed with a District Court ruling

DJI logo
(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto)

Popular drone maker DJI has issued a fervent rejection of a recent U.S. District Court ruling, which upheld the Department of Defence's (recently rebranded to the Department of War) designation of the outfit as a "Chinese Military Company." DJI says that it is not tied to the military, is not subject to government control, and says that court findings support this notion.

Last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a judge upheld the DoD's aforementioned decision to include DJI in its Section 1260H list as a "Chinese military company." DJI was added to the list in 2022 and began legal proceedings against the Federal government last year. Following last week's decision, DJI said it was disappointed the court upheld the ruling.

Now, in a more detailed response, DJI says that the court "made several critical findings confirming DJI’s long-held position that DJI is not controlled by the government and has no ties to the military."

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.