Flaunt your style with this $65,000 Nvidia H100 purse

GPU Purses made news a few months after it converted a $20 Nvidia GeForce GT 730 GPU into a thousand-dollar plastic handbag that looked like it came from Temu. It’s now back with a more premium offering, putting an Nvidia H100 AI GPU (or at least pieces of it) on the same plastic casing, calling it the H100 Purse.

However, the purse doesn’t look like it features a complete graphics card—instead, you’ll see the massive chip labeled GH100 at the center of the bag, flanked by several LR22 and LR33 inductors. The listing shows just one picture, and the description only says, “Purse that has a rare one of a kind gpt-4 training gpu.” It also mentions, “This purse is subject to export controls,” even though we’re unsure if it will run or if it’s even an actual AI GPU.

The listing priced the H100 Purse at $65,536, adding quite a premium on Nvidia’s Hopper GPU. Although it does not have over a 50x price increase with the GT 730 GPU Purse, it’s still over twice the asking price for a working H100 AI GPU, currently priced at around $25,000 apiece. And if you tack on $5,000 on the final price, you might be able to purchase a working next-generation Nvidia GB200 Blackwell GPU.

Luxury fashion items are known for their inflated prices, but they’re at least usually classy or stylish. We don’t see the quality of these exorbitant GPU purses (and we’re unlikely to purchase one, anyway), but the photos of the item, its product page, and the entire website do not inspire confidence.

Given its absurd prices, we’re unsure if GPU Purses has sold anything or if it’s even a legitimate site. Nevertheless, it’s pretty interesting how GPU technologies have entered popular culture, where they are now being made into fashion pieces.

These GPUs aren’t the first time we’ve seen PC components turned into fashion accessories, though. You could quickly get CPU keychains online, and Etsy has a healthy ‘CPU jewelry’ marketplace. So, if you want to wear something that came from a computer, why not spend on those $20 trinkets instead of plunking thousands of dollars on a questionable site?