Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super WindForce Max OC minimizes cable protrusion with hidden power connector

Without fanfare, Gigabyte has added a new Nvidia-powered graphics card to its lineup. The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max OC not only comes with a massive cooling system and high clocks but also positions its 'hidden' 16-pin power connector in a rather curious way, reports VideoCardz.

To a large degree, Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max OC — based on the AD103 GPU with 8,448 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory — is a revamped and larger variant of its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce OC that was released earlier this year (which is already one of the best graphics cards around). The notable design changes presented by the new entrant are aimed at improving performance, as well as overclocking potential, and they have succeeded in doing so.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max OC features a GPU clock speed of up to 2,655 MHz, only a slight bump from the 2,625 MHz of the earlier Windforce OC model. Yet, with a larger cooler, the new add-in-board should have greater overclocking potential and will be able to work at enhanced frequencies for a longer period.

There are of course some tradeoffs. To maximize the capabilities of its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max OC, Gigabyte made the card's dimensions significantly larger compared to its predecessor. The new AIB measures 331 mm (length) × 136 mm (width), and 55.5 mm (height) compared to the non-Max card that measures 261 x 126 x 50 mm. This means that buyers of the new board should ensure that their chassis can house this giant before making the purchase.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Another aspect of Gigabyte's latest custom engineered graphics board is its concealed power connector, at its back. This new placement may enable safer and more reliable cable management in larger chassis, though everything depends on actual PC case and its cable management. We have seen previous examples of AIBs doing similar things with power connectors, but it remains a welcome tweak.

For now, Gigabyte has not disclosed the pricing or availability time of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max OC, yet this is obviously a premium product set to be sold at an appropriate price.