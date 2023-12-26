Nvidia's Super GPUs arrive soon — leaked images of Asus' GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB show a 16-pin power connector

As we've reported, Nvidia is rumored to launch RTX 40 Super series graphics cards in January. While Nvidia will have its Founder's Edition launched with its respective models, companies like Asus will have a few non-reference versions, as we see in new leaked images of an RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X Dual OC (via @momomo).

The ASUS RTX 4070 OC Edition uses an 8-pin connector for additional power, but it seems the manufacturer decided to use the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector for the RTX 4070 Super OC instead. The RTX 4070 Founder's Edition also used the 16-pin standard, and hence, there's no reason to believe it wouldn't be the same case with the RTX 4070 Super. Based on our reviews, the RTX 4070 Founders Edition at max had an average draw of 203.8 watts while playing A Plague Tale: Requiem, the highest average power draw.

Like its predecessor, it looks like Nvidia is sticking with 12GB GDDR6X as a memory configuration for the RTX 4070 Super. It is rumored to use an AD104-350 core with 7168 cores, placing itself between RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. We'll know for sure when the respective graphics cards are announced.

Image 1 of 3 12VHPWR Connector on the Asus RTX 4070 Super OC Edition (Image credit: Videocardz) Fan Shroud- Asus RTX 4070 Super OC Edition (Image credit: Videocardz) Backplate- Asus RTX 4070 Super OC Edition (Image credit: Videocardz)

There are some differences in the shroud design, with a visible heatpipe on the side and additional cut-outs between the screws below the video out on the rear I/O plate. Judging by other photos of the RTX 4070 Super OC Edition, it seems the heatsinks are now aligned for the airflow to flow from front to rear, rather than sideways like on the Asus RTX 4070 OC Edition.

Based on the leaked schedule and assuming Nvidia hasn't made any changes, the RTX 4070 Super will be announced on Jan. 8 — a few weeks from now — and ready for retail on Jan. 17.