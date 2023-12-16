RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Ti schedule reportedly leaked — New Ada Lovelace GPUs rumored to launch in January 2024

Looks like January is going to be a busy month for tech companies, reviewers, enthusiasts, and interested buyers. Nvidia reportedly has a schedule with seven embargos for three RTX 40 Super GPUs across January. Based on the leaks, the company will purportedly show, release review embargos on respective GPUs, and initiate a product launch for the RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and the 4080 Super.

The RTX 40 Super's journey allegedly begins on January 8th, when all these cards will be announced, and the RTX 4070 Super GPU will be unboxed. The rest of the schedule is divided into lifting review embargoes and product launches for each card. The leaked schedule is as follows:

January 8th (9 AM PT): RTX 4070/ 4070 Ti/ 4080 Super Announcement

January 8th (2 PM PT): RTX 4070 Super Unboxing

January 16th (6 AM PT): RTX 4070 Super MSRP Reviews

January 17th (6 AM PT): RTX 4070 Super non-MSRP Reviews & Product Launch (Available on-shelf)

January 23rd (6 AM PT): RTX 4070 Ti Super MSRP Reviews

January 24th (6 AM PT) RTX 4070 Ti Super non-MSRP Reviews & Product Launch (Available on-shelf)

January 30th (6 AM PT): RTX 4080 Super MSRP Reviews

January 31st (6 AM PT): RTX 4080 Super non-MSRP Reviews & Product Launch (Available on-shelf)

What Do We Know About RTX 40 Super Series GPUs So Far?

CES 2024 will begin on January 9th, a day after the Super Series cards will be announced if things happen according to this leaked schedule. Nvidia may showcase all these cards during the five-day expo at its booth; if not, the RTX 4070 Super will be unboxed on the exact announcement date.

As always, leaked specifications are unconfirmed. To summarize, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super will either use the AD104-350 or the AD103-175 chip with 12GB GDDR6X via a 192-bit bus. The RTX 4070 Ti Super will either be based on AD103-275 or AD 102-175 core with 16GB GDDR6X through a 256-bit bus, and RTX 4080 Ti Super is very likely to be based on AD-103 with the same memory configuration from RTX 4070 Ti. All these cards are speculated to be priced somewhere between $599 and $649, $799 and $899, and $999 to $1,099.

It's just a matter of weeks before we know about the MSRP and the launch. The respective reviews and stocks for purchase are likely to be on the same day, so it is easier for people to make a purchase decision as it is happening at 6 AM PT if the leaked schedule is to be believed or if any changes happen anytime between now and then.

Regardless, as always, Nvidia will put on quite a show for its Day 1 announcement,