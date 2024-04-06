MSI rolls out a new high-end Nvidia gaming GPU in China — GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X comes as a more affordable option

MSI has unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X, the brand's third custom GeForce RTX 4090D for the Chinese market. The graphics card arrives as a cheaper option for Chinese consumers who don't require all the bells and whistles of the GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Gaming X Slim or GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Suprim X.

The GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X is a virtual copy of MSI's outgoing GeForce RTX 4090 Ventus 3X, down to the exact dimensions (322 x 136 x 62 mm). The Ventux 3X is the budget or entry-level version of the RTX 4090D in MSI's product stack. The card features the most basic design of the three, incorporating a silver-metal shroud with black fans. It also features 6th-generation MSI fan blades, a square-shaped core heat pipe design, airflow steering technology, plus a nickel-plated copper base.

Like the other two more expensive models, the GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X has a boost clock of 2,520 MHz out of the box. However, using MSI's included MSI Center software, you can push it to 2,535 MHz. The 24GB of GDDR6X memory runs at 21 Gbps with a 384-bit memory bus.

Image 1 of 3 GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X (Image credit: MSI) GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X (Image credit: MSI) GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X (Image credit: MSI)

The GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X draws its power from a standard 16-pin power connector. MSI recommends a minimum 850W power supply. Regarding display outputs, the graphics card offers two HDMI 2.1a ports and two DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. It supports up to four monitors simultaneously and a maximum display resolution of 7680 x 4320.

The RTX 4090D is Nvidia's China-exclusive RTX 4090 replacement, designed to counter U.S. import regulations. The GPU features 12% fewer cores and a 25W lower TDP. 3rd party outlets report that the 4090D is roughly 10% slower than the RTX 4090 and only 5% slower in gaming workloads. However, Nvidia never turned off overclocking, so users can achieve RTX 4090 stock performance.

MSI has yet to reveal the pricing or availability of its latest GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Ventus 3X.