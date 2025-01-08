Radeon RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPU purportedly performs similar to RTX 4080 Super in CoD Black Ops 6

IGN had a brief amount of time to benchmark AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPU at CES 2025. The outlet discovered that the new mid-range GPU performed similarly to an RTX 4080 Super, at least in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

The GPU was housed in a demo booth at CES with Black Ops 6 loaded up and paired to a Ryzen 9 9950X3D-equipped gaming PC. IGN ran the game's built-in benchmark at 4K Extreme settings at native resolution; no upscale such as FSR 3, FSR 4, or XeSS were used. The GPU was also purportedly running on "very early alpha drivers," which resulted in some graphical bugs.

(Image credit: IGN)

The RX 9070 output an average frame rate of 99 FPS, and a 1% low of 60 FPS. The bottleneck meter showed the GPU being "100%" of the bottleneck, which lets us know that the GPU was being fully utilized and not held back by the CPU (which is expected from Zen 5 class hardware armed with 3D-VCache).

Quick "napkin math" from IGN purports that the RX 9070's performance roughly sits in line with the RTX 4080 Super, which, according to their testing, gets around 129 FPS at the same graphics preset at 4K resolution (but with DLSS Quality enabled). According to IGN, Quality mode DLSS adds about a "30%" performance improvement, so a 30% reduction from 129 FPS equates to performance that is close to, if not slightly worse than, the RX 9070.

Of course, take this information with a huge grain of salt, but IGN's quick benchmark suggests that the RX 9070 will be around RTX 4080/4080 Super performance. How this plays out in other games, with fully baked drivers, and with other reviewers remains to be seen.

The in-game benchmark also revealed the RX 9070's VRAM amount, confirming rumors that the GPU will come with 16GB of VRAM. However, we don't know if the VRAM is GDDR6/GDDR6X or GDDR7.

The RX 9070 is the runner-up to the RX 9070 XT, which will be AMD's flagship GPU, at least for the initial RDNA 4 RX 9000 series launch. The new GPUs operate on AMD's all-new RDNA 4 architecture, which is based on TSMC's 4nm process node, featuring 2nd Gen AI accelerators, 3rd Gen ray tracing accelerators, and a 2nd Gen AMD radiance display engine. The GPUs will also launch alongside FSR 4, which will be AMD's first machine learning-based upscaler, similar to DLSS and XeSS. The RX 9070 and 9070 XT launch Q1 2025.