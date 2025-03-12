AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are a welcome addition to the GPU market, assuming you can get one at MSRP. AMD has faced fewer complications than Nvidia's lackluster GPU launch, marred by a shortage of supplies. UserBenchmark has not taken lightly to AMD's and the tech media's supposed antics. In its purported review of the RX 9070 XT, one of the best graphics cards, the website claims that Radeon GPUs fall short in real-world performance while failing to mention the GPU in question even once.

For the uninitiated, UserBenchmark (UB) is infamous in the tech landscape for its radical perspectives versus AMD, which it commonly refers to as "Advanced Marketing Devices." For context, it once recommended readers purchase a Core i5-13600K over the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, asserting, and I quote, "Spending more on a gaming CPU is often pointless."

For those considering an RDNA 4 GPU, be warned of the tech propaganda that preys on unsuspecting gamers—or so says UserBenchmark. The website claims, "Every year, an army of influencers target first-time buyers, normally declaring AMD as a godsend for PC gamers."

That's a gross oversimplification of the tech media, portrayed as a large entity with a unified agenda. This is a textbook example of the strawman fallacy, where UserBenchmark distorts and exaggerates our opinions to make them easier to attack. The review further alleges that Radeon GPUs only shine in cherry-picked benchmarks but cites a now-six-year-old RX 5700 XT to defend its claims.

(Image credit: UserBenchmark)

Afterward, UserBenchmark links to a 3% Radeon dGPU market share statistic from the Steam Hardware Survey. This is followed up by what the website believes to be the cause behind AMD's decline in the GPU market: "High average fps are worthless when they are accompanied with stutters, random crashes, black screens, excessive noise and a limited feature set." First, Radeon GPUs reportedly lack real-world performance. Now they do, but do stutters and crashes accompany them? So, which one is it?

Across the entire review, UserBenchmark failed to mention the RX 9070 XT (RDNA 4) even once. Any claim regarding performance is baseless as they haven't provided a single "real-world" benchmark of the RX 9070 series to back their arguments. In fact, Nvidia's latest RTX 50 GPUs suffer from hardware defects, BSODs, crashes, and melting 16-pin power connectors, but that bit hasn't been mentioned anywhere.

Per our testing, which is backed by actual statistics and data, the RTX 5070 Ti is just 2% faster than the RX 9070 XT at 4K across a geomean of 16 games. Sadly, new buyers searching the term "RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5070 Ti" are directed to this site, where they claim a 23% lead in favor of the RTX 5070 Ti based solely on their synthetic tests, potentially misleading many.