Seagate hard drive controversy persists as scammers discover methods to alter reliability metrics

In a follow-up to the ongoing Seagate hard disk drive fiasco, German outlet Heise.de has uncovered a new method fraudsters use to sell used Seagate hard drives as new by manipulating their Field Accessible Reliability Metrics (FARM) values. This makes it increasingly difficult for consumers to detect tampered devices.

Traditionally, buyers could identify used hard drives by comparing the operating hours reported in the SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) data with those in the FARM logs. However, fraudsters have altered the FARM logs' operating hours, making this comparison unreliable. This advancement in deceptive practices presents a significant challenge for consumers trying to verify the authenticity of their purchases.

Consumers must now seek alternative ways to confirm whether a hard drive is new. Comparing the SMART operating hours with the FARM Power-On Hours (POH) is insufficient. Instead, checking the operating hours of individual heads can help determine if a drive has been previously used.

Another recommended method is examining the production date—new hard drives typically reach customers within six months of manufacturing. A significant delay between the production and purchase date could indicate potential fraud.

Additionally, the absence of a front-facing sticker displaying the serial number and barcode can serve as a red flag. Consumers can also use smartphone barcode scanners to verify the authenticity of a drive’s serial number.

This issue first surfaced in January when reports emerged that used Seagate Exos enterprise-grade hard disk drives (HDDs) were being sold as new. Investigations revealed that the fraudsters had erased usage logs, altered serial numbers, and modified labels to make the drives appear unused. However, tools like smartmontools could still detect extensive usage histories, with some drives running over 22,000 hours.

Further investigations traced the origin of these fraudulent drives to Chinese cryptocurrency mining farms, particularly those mining Chia. During Chia’s peak, HDD demand surged, causing shortages and price hikes. As the profitability of Chia mining declined, many farms shut down, flooding the market with second-hand drives. These drives, often with 15,000 to 50,000 hours of prior use, had their internal records altered to appear new. Seagate denied involvement, launched an investigation, and provided tools to help consumers verify the authenticity of their purchases.

Seagate has advised resellers to buy drives only from certified distribution partners to ensure authenticity. However, reports indicate that even some certified partners have inadvertently sold these fraudulent drives, highlighting supply chain vulnerabilities. The company emphasized that factory-recertified drives are clearly labeled and urged consumers to report any suspected fraudulent products directly to Seagate.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

