WD's monstrous 14TB external hard drive hits all-time low for Amazon Prime Day — Elements Desktop HDD on sale for $169.99, more than 40% off

If you’re running out of space on your PC for archiving your files, but don’t need or want to deal with setting up a NAS, then an external hard drive is an easy and affordable solution. So, if you’re on the lookout for a great deal to expand your storage capacity, you can get the Western Digital 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive at just $169.99 — an all-time low of $289.99, giving you a $120 discount. This is more than 40% off the MSRP. WD offers desktop eHDDs of varying sizes, from 4TB all the way to 26TB. But the discount on the 14TB variant is so good that it’s cheaper than both the 12TB and 10TB models right now, so you'd better act fast if you need it.

Western Digital makes some of the best hard drives on the market, so you won’t go wrong with the 14TB Elements Desktop eHDD. Although it’s not as fast as the best external SSDs you can buy today, the massive 14TB capacity and low price mean you’re only paying around one cent for every gigabyte of space. It uses USB 3.2 Gen 1, which is just around 5 Gbps, but it should be good enough for automated backup operations when you’re not using your computer.

Since this drive is just plug-and-play, you don’t have to worry about installing a special app to make the most out of it. So, even if you prefer using other software or already have a backup method in place, you don’t have to modify it if you’re adding this bigger drive to your workflow. If you find that 14TB is not enough, the 18TB version is also on sale for $308.40 (down from $529.99). This will save you more than $220, but it’s still more expensive at more than two cents per gigabyte.

These drives are some of the most cost-efficient ways of backing up your data for long-term storage. They might not be as fast as an SSD, but they certainly deliver excellent value on a per-gigabyte cost basis. So, if you want to ensure that your files will stay safe and available to you years down the line, you'd better get these external hard drives while they’re on sale.

