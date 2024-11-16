MSI X870E Godlike motherboard drops at an eyewatering $1,099 — AM5 motherboard unleashes DDR5 9000+ RAM, five M.2 slots, 10 GbE, and Wi-Fi 7 alongside two USB 4.0 40 Gbps ports

MSI's flagship and top-of-the-line MEG X870E Godlike motherboard is now available for purchase, and it doesn't come cheap—it is priced at $1,099 over at Newegg. Of course, this motherboard isn't for the faint of heart (and wallet) and requires you to shell out a pretty penny if you want the best there is—after all, it doesn't get any more premium—unless you want a Threadripper, that is.

Let's talk specs. The MSI MEG X870E Godlike uses the E-ATX (Extended ATX) form factor - measuring around 288 x 304.8mm. The board incorporates a 10-layer PCB with a heavy-duty 24+2+1 duet rail power setup rated at 110A - five more amps than its predecessor. The X870E Godlike features four DIMM slots rated for DDR5-8400+ speeds at 1 DPC (DIMM Per Channel), supporting up to 256GB of RAM. MSI touts speeds of over 9000MT/s - so you can complete mayhem with the overclocking.

In terms of expansion, we find three PCIe slots: two full-sized PCIe 5.0 slots (from the CPU) - one wired at x16 and the other at x8 and one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot (from the chipset). One of the most exotic offerings, the X870E Godlike, comes packed with five M.2 slots: two using PCIe 5.0 (from the CPU) and three using PCIe 4.0 (from the chipset).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Name MSI MEG X870E Godlike CPU Support Ryzen 9000 / 8000 / 7000 CPUs Socket AM5 PCIe Expansion slots (CPU) 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot + 1x PCIe 5.0 x8 slot (both full sized) PCIe Expansion slots (Chipset) 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 slot M.2 Slots (CPU) 2x M.2 Gen5 x4 slots + 2x additional M.2 Gen5 x4 slots (via M.2 Card) M.2 Slots (Chipset) 3x M.2 Gen4 x4 slots SATA 4x SATA 6Gbps ports USB Ports (Front) 1x USB 20Gbps (Type-C) + 1x USB 10Gbps (Type-C) + 4x USB 5Gbps (Type-A) + 4x USB 2.0 USB Ports (Rear) 2x USB 40Gbps (Type-C) + 5x USB 10Gbps (Type-C) + 8x USB 10Gbps (Type-A) LAN Marvel AQC113CS 10Gbps LAN + Realtek 8126 5Gbps LAN Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Audio Realtek ALC4082 Codec + ESS9219Q Combo DAC/HPA

Theoretically, you could slot MSI's M.2 XPANDER-Z SLIDER GEN5 accessory in the aforementioned PCIe 5.0 x8 slot - raising the total number of M.2 drives to seven. There's a catch though—the total number of CPU lanes adds up to 32 which isn't possible as Ryzen 7000/9000 processors only support 24 PCIe lanes from the CPU - it looks like some PLX wizardry is happening behind the scenes. MSI also managed to pack four 6Gbps SATA ports - if you want to install typical 2.5-inch HDDs or SSDs.

The motherboard sports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 functionality, and side by side; there are two Ethernet ports - one at 10 Gb/s and the other at 5 Gb/s. MSI's EZ DIY features make it easier to install the Wi-Fi antenna in addition to magnetic M.2 shields and easy PCIe GPU release. If that wasn't enough - you also get a cute 3.99-inch LCD "Dynamic Dashboard III" for real-time hardware monitoring, troubleshooting, BIOS updates, visualizing music, or even displaying personalized media - the possibilities are endless.

The MSI MEG X870E Godlike is available for $1,099 - a godlike price for a godlike experience. The motherboard is available on Newegg and should soon be available at other retailers.