Montech Heritage is a premium PC case featuring synthetic leather and a carrying strap for $89

We are witnessing a growing trend among PC case manufacturers to incorporate wood elements into their products to enhance aesthetic appeal. Montech has taken note of this trend but has chosen a completely new direction with its latest small mid-tower case called the Heritage.

First showcased at Computex 2024, the most striking feature of this micro-ATX case is the premium styling that incorporates durable metal with synthetic leather, offering what Montech describes as “unmatched elegance and practicality.” The use of leather styling extends to triangular patches on the side panels, a section around the front I/O ports, and even a convenient carrying strap. This removable strap can be potentially useful for enthusiasts who attend LAN parties or frequently transport their systems.

The case does seem functional and visually appealing. It measures 480 x 235 x 368mm making it slightly larger than the Lian Li Dan A3 m-ATX case, which offers 26.3 liters of capacity, while the Heritage provides a roomier 30 liters. The case offers support for m-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards, CPU air coolers up to 170mm in height, and radiators up to 360mm for liquid cooling. The case also allows for three 120mm or two 140mm fans on the top, while the bottom accommodates three 120mm fans.

Additional mounting spots include positions for two 120mm fans on the side near the motherboard and one at the rear. Montech will include four preinstalled 120mm fans with the case.

For easy maintenance, the case also features removable dust filters on the top and bottom. Storage mounting options include a single option for a 3.5-inch or two 2.5-inch HDD/SSDs behind the motherboard mounting plate. As for the front I/O panel, it includes dedicated power and reset buttons, a headset audio jack, two USB Type-A 5 Gbps ports, and a USB Type-C 20 Gbps port. Full-size ATX power units up to 165mm in length are supported which can be installed at the front. Depending on the three height-varying mounting positions for the PSU, the case can accommodate beefy high-performance GPUs with lengths of up to 400mm.

The Montech Heritage case will be available starting January 18, 2025, in two color options: black and white. Priced at $89.99, it offers a competitive balance of premium materials and practicality.