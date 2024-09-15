Asgard launches world's first DDR5-9600 CUDIMMs — promising DDR5-10000+ modules are on the way

Memory and storage specialist Asgard has announced new CUDIMMs that are rated at a blistering DDR5-9600. The China-based firm announced its new Asgard x Thor CUDIMM DDR5-9600 C44 kits on WeChat, claiming they achieve a world first for performance. Moreover, the firm has ambitions to push the envelope further, teasing that DDR5-10000 and faster frequency modules/kits are on the way.

The key to this faster memory is Clocked Unbuffered DIMM (CUDIMM) technology and the latest memory ICs from SK hynix. To prepare its CUDIMM RAM kits, Asgard has binned SK hynix memory ICs for performance, testing the individual chips and sorting them before they get onto the Thor family PCBs. Combine these select ICs with the dedicated Clock driver (CKD) on every PCB and you can achieve great stability at higher frequencies. A new PMIC is also present for energy management. The highest frequency CUDIMMs that we had heard about, until now, were the V-Color Xfinity RGB O DDR5 CUDIMMs, rated at 9,200 MT/s (DDR5-9200).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asgard) (Image credit: Asgard)

Asgard has two memory product offerings based around the headlining DDR5-9600 (PC5-76800) CL44 specifications. Kits of 2x 16GB and 2x 24GB are being made available under the Asgard x Thor brand. Both kits have CL44-56-56-136-192 timings and run at 1.50V.

To make full use of these speedy CUDIMMs, enthusiasts will need to overclock the memory modules via XMP one-click settings in the BIOS. AMD EXPO is not supported at this time.

Seeing such fast headlining frequencies, readers may be concerned about thermals. Asgard assures customers that the new CUDIMM's PMIC and CKD will work in concert for smarter power usage and improved thermals. It also says that its "fashionable" heatspreaders in "extreme night black and lightning silver," are capable enough to address any heat dissipation problems. Readers should wait for third-party reviews to confirm this, and to see if any other potential issues are uncovered.

We don't have pricing or availability details for the new Asgard x Thor CUDIMM DDR5-9600 C44 kits. However, the specialist memory maker is already teasing that it will follow up with DDR-10000+ kits in due course.