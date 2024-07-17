Huge savings on 2TB SSDs with prices starting at 5 cents per GB -- while Prime Day deals last

There's not long left in the Prime Day sales as we near the end of Amazon's massive summer sales extravaganza for 2024, and this could be the last chance you have to pick up a summer-saving on a shiny new 2TB SSD for your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5.

Currently, we've spotted 14 2TB SSD deals, mainly from both Amazon via Prime Day and Newegg via their Fantastech sales event. The Solid State Drives range from Gen 3.0 to Gen 5.0 PCIe compatible, with some of the best value deals working out at only 5 cents per GB. Amongst the best SSD deals are some of our favorite and best-reviewed Editor's Choice award winners such as the terrific Samsung 990 Pro and Western Digital SN850X, and also more budget offerings from Crucial and TeamGroup for a fuller selection of what's on offer.

To help group up all these 2TB deals, we've bunched them together in this handy table where we list the deal price, previous all-time low price, and how many cents per GB the SSD works out from a rough price divided by capacity calculation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Make and Model PCIe Gen Sale Price Cents per GB All-time low Price Samsung 990 Pro Gen 4.0 $149 $0.07 $119 WD Black SN850X Gen 4.0 $132 $0.07 $89 Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4.0 $112 $0.06 $74 SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 $127 $0.06 $104 Nextorage Japan Gen 4.0 $124 $0.06 $119 Corsair MP600 Core XT Gen 4.0 $124 $0.06 $79 TeamGroup T-Force G50 Gen 4.0 $110 $0.06 $110 TeamGroup MP44 Gen 4.0 $117 $0.06 $129 TeamGroup MP44L Gen 4.0 $102 $0.05 $99 KingSpec XG 7000 Gen 4.0 $118 $0.06 $108 Silicon Power UD90 Gen 4.0 $99 $0.05 $99 Crucial P3 Gen 3.0 $116 $0.06 $114 Crucial T705 Gen 5.0 $239 $0.12 $239 Kingston KC3000 Gen 4.0 $161 $0.08 $149

Among these drives, our favorite 2TB SSD Prime Day deals are:

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $132 at Amazon (was $189)



The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $149 at Amazon (was $249)



The top-rated PCIe 4 drive and our favorite SSD overall, the Samsung 990 Pro offers read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively. It showed impressive latency and sustained write performance in our tests.

Crucial P3 Plus (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $112 at Amazon (was $169)



The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS. It might not be the fastest available PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD, but it does offer terrific value per GB for it price.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our best Prime Day SSD deals overall and our Prime Day tech deals live blog.