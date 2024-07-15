WD quietly adds roomy 8TB NVMe SSD to its gaming lineup

... and Samsung should be worried

WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink
With games needing faster SSD performance and more storage space, WD might consider being more forthcoming about its latest product. WD quietly added an 8TB option to its popular and speedy WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD family.

The SN850X family is among the fastest available drives for gaming. Compatible with any computer with an M.2 2280 NVMe port or the PlayStation 5, these drives use TLC 3D NAND for impressive storage capacities and fast read/write speeds. They use your computer or PlayStation’s PCIe 4.0 bus, include a heat sink, and have options for RGB lighting.

Previously, the SN850X was available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Most recently, WD has added an 8TB model to the lineup, priced at $849.99 without a heatsink. If you want the heatsink, that will set you back an additional $50.

The 8TB model compares nicely with other options in the series. It offers slightly slower read speeds, at 7,200 MBps, compared to the 7,300 MBps provided by the smaller options. However, the write speed is the same, at 6,600 MBps. Also, the 8TB offers 1,200K IOPS for random write speed, compared to 1,100K IOPS for the smaller variants.

Specifications
Product8TB4TB2TB
Pricing | w/HS$849.99 / $899.99$309.99 / $369.99$289.99 / $309.99
Capacity (User / Raw)8000GB / 8192GB4000GB / 4096GB2000GB / 2048GB
Form FactorM.2 2280M.2 2280M.2 2280
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4
ControllerWD ProprietaryWD ProprietaryWD Proprietary
DRAMDDR4DDR4DDR4
Flash Memory112-Layer BiCS5 TLC112-Layer BiCS5 TLC112-Layer BiCS5 TLC
Sequential Read7,200 MBps7,300 MBps7,300 MBps
Sequential Write6,600 MBps6,600 MBps6,600 MBps
Random Read1,200K1,200K1,200K
Random Write1,200K1,100K1,100K
SecurityTCG Opal v2.01TCG Opal v2.01TCG Opal v2.01
Endurance (TBW)4800TB2400TB1200TB
Part Number | w/HSWDS800T2X0E / VWDS800T2XHEWDS400T2X0E / WDS400T2XHEWDS200T2X0E / WDS200T2XHE
Height | w/HS2.38mm / 10.31±0.50mm2.38mm / 10.31±0.50mm2.38mm / 8.80±0.22mm
Warranty5-Year5-Year5-Year

Looking at competing 8TB NVMe SSDs, the new WD Black is definitely one to watch. Nextorage’s 8TB gaming SSD costs the same as WD’s but clocks slower random read and random write speeds. Sabrent’s similar offering is more expensive but fails to match the SN960X in speed metrics.

WD's 8TB drive compared with competing models
ProductWD Black SN850X 8TBNextorage NE1N8TB 8TBSabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB
Pricing$849.99 $849.99 $1,199.99
Sequential Read7,200 MBps7,300 MBps7,000 MBps
Sequential Write6,600 MBps6,600 MBps6,000 MBps
Random Read1,200K1,200KUp to 700K
Random Write1,200K1,100KUp to 1,000K

If you want a single NVMe SSD with 8TB of storage and are willing to pay the price, this WD Black option could be just what you’re looking for. While we’ve yet to review one with this capacity, the other models in the same family performed very well in our testing.

