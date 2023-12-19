MSI heralds ‘revolutionary’ Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD – claims towering cooler delivers 20-degree temperature reduction

MSI has expanded its Spatium M570 SSD family. The new MSI Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD’s main distinguishing feature is its sizable passive cooler, which is nearly 72 mm tall. It is claimed that the fitting of the chunky heatpipe threaded cooling block you can see in the images results in “a temperature reduction of up to 20 degrees Celsius.”

MSI debuted the Spatium M570 PCIe Gen5 SSD in September 2022, superseded by the Spatium M570 HS model in March 2023. Both these models come with a far smaller form factor, using a compact cooling solution forged from copper. However, the newer HS model scaled back max read-write speeds from 12.3 and 10 GB/s to 10 and 9.5 GB/s. We note that the new Pro Frozr model’s data sheet (PDF) more than restores performance, with transfers up to 12.4 and 11.8 GB/s.

(Image credit: MSI)

According to the press release, the new Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD from MSI uses the Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5 controller paired with state-of-the-art 3D NAND flash. The drives also feature DRAM caches, varying in size depending on overall storage capacity. Those specs aren’t different from the predecessor unless the generations are different, but it isn’t mentioned in official spec sheets.

The biggest news and change with this model is the cooling design. If you check the Spatium M570 Pro Frozr's official product page, there is more insight into this aspect of the product. Closeup images reveal a trio of flattened heatpipes which make broad contact with the heat surfaces of the M.2 SSD chips. Also, the size of the cooler with heatpipes going through different zones will help take the heat away from the storage device.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

MSI targets the new Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSDs at professionals, content creators, and gamers who are attracted by the highest-performance components. Available capacities will include 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. Check the spec sheet (above) for DRAM cache, TBW, and other specs that vary across the models. Whichever you buy, you will get a five-year or max TBW warranty.

As for pricing, MSI says the Spatium M570 Pro Frozr 2 TB model has an MSRP of $299, which is a little on the high side but could drift down after any initial excitement. Those in the market for an M.2 SSD should look at our frequently updated best SSDs feature.

We first saw the MSI Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD during Computex 2023. At that show, it was accompanied by the Spatium M570 Pro Frozr+, which had a similarly large heatsink backed by an active fan. Both models were supposed to launch in Q3, so perhaps we should expect the Frozr+ in the not-too-distant future.