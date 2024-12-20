Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless Mouse Review: Plug-and-play

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

There are a lot of gaming mice to choose from these days. From mice with lightning-fast poll rates to 21-button MMO mice, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one — even before considering comfort, grip position, and weight. Then there’s wireless or wired, bluetooth or 2.4GHz, RGB or battery life; the options are seemingly endless. Even within our own best gaming mice guide , you’ll find a wide range of mice options that cover the spectrum.

The Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless is one such mouse that aims to cater to pro gamers and those looking for a quick-responding, lightweight gaming solution. Equipped with a Pixelart 3395 sensor, DPI settings up to 26,000, an 8,000 Hz poll rating, and weighing a mere 1.94 ounces (55g), the M64 Pro Wireless is ready for the most intense gaming session you can handle. Throw in a unique ergonomic design and 90-hour battery life, and you have all the elements for a solid wireless gaming mouse.

Priced at $139.00 / £139.00, the M64 Pro Wireless stands spec-for-spec with other mice in its price range. However, some design choices needed to achieve this unique ergonomic design and the lack of software support might be seen as drawbacks to this otherwise solid mouse offering from Cherry.

SPECS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sensor Model Pixelart 3395 Max Sensitivity $26,000.00 Max Speed (IPS) 650 Max Acceleration (Gs) 50 Polling Rates 125 / 250 / 500 / 1000 / 4000 / 8000 Programmable Buttons 3 programmable buttons LED Zones NA Cable 6ft/1.8m, USB-A to USB-C (Cherry Xtrfy Ezcord) Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired (USB-A to USB-C) Measurements (L x W x H) 4.72 x 2.56 x 1.56 inches / 120 x 65 x 39.5mm Weight (excluding cable) 1.94 ouches / 55g MSRP / Price at Time of Review $139.00 / £139.00 Release Date August 2, 2024

Today's best CHERRY XTRFY M64 Wireless Gaming Mouse deals $92.52 View

Design and Comfort of the M64 Pro Wireless

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The M64 Pro Wireless features a plastic solid shell design. The matte finish seemed to withstand the wear and tear of Cheeto-dusted fingers fairly well after a week of use. This is due to the matte UV coating that covers the outer shell which is designed to reduce the effects of long-term usage. I was quite impressed at how well the finish held up, especially considering that I tested the white version of the Pro Wireless. I’m not typically a fan of a smooth finish on a mouse, and I often lean toward more textured designs. But this design offers a simple yet sleek alternative to more ornate mice, and I have to confess I’m becoming a fan of the finish.

There are two colors to choose from: the aforementioned white, with black side buttons and accent on the scroll wheel; and the inverse, an all-black chassis with white side buttons and a white accent on the scroll wheel. While it is a simple design, the small accents help the M64 Pro Wireless stand out on your desk — it's a sharp-looking mouse.

It is also quite light even with a solid plastic shell. While not the lightest gaming mouse, the M64 Pro Wireless finds itself firmly in the lightweight category of gaming mice with a weight of 1.94 ounces (55g). Despite its lighter weight, the M64 Pro Wireless still feels sturdy and rugged in hand making it ideal for more intense gaming sessions.

Cherry Xtrfy opted to not include RGB of any kind on the M64 Pro Wireless and instead went for a sleek, streamlined design — optimal for gamers looking for performance over customization. The five-button mouse offers little by way of customization other than standard game or Windows button mapping. The scroll wheel follows the same theme of "performance over customization," and is a straightforward notched wheel. This is not to imply that the mouse doesn't feel great. On the contrary, the scroll wheel has a rubberized grip and feels satisfying to use, both for games and while performing work-oriented tasks.

If we examine the underside of the M64 Pro Wireless, there are a few design elements to note. The mouse feet are PTFE glides, which is fairly typical within this price range. They offer excellent glide across multiple surfaces. Cherry also throws an additional set of PTFE glides in the box for those players who tend to wear mice feet out a bit quicker. The second notable feature is the inclusion of a toggle switch and single button which are used in tandem to adjust presets on the mouse (more on this shortly).

The M64 Pro Wireless offers an ergonomic, low-profile design that allows your hand to rest closer to the mouse pad. This is achieved by moving the USB-C charging port — typically located on the front of the mouse below the left and right mouse buttons — to the right side of the mouse. It's an interesting choice that has some notable benefits as well as one unfortunate drawback.

The most prominent benefit is that the mouse feels incredibly comfortable to use. The lowered front end allows the fingers to rest more naturally in a curved position and as a result, reduces fatigue with longer usage. Measuring 4.72 x 2.56 x 1.56 inches (120 x 65 x 39.5mm), the M64 Pro Wireless fits quite well in my larger hands. This, coupled with the slightly more arched left side, bolsters the hand grip while holding the M64 Pro Wireless. The buttons further support the ergonomic design and are well-placed for easy engagement. The M64 Pro Wireless feels great in your hand.

The primary buttons of the M64 Pro Wireless have Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot mechanical switches. These are a variation of the standard Huano Blue Shell and offer a slightly quieter click experience, while still providing a satisfying bounce-back and response when engaged.

I did, however, note a slight stiffness on the right mouse button when first engaged after long periods of inactivity. This is most likely due to a slight variance during manufacturing, as the M68 Pro Wireless that I have here at the office — which contains the same switches — did not suffer from this anomaly. Other than this small critique, the buttons worked quite well, even when panic-spammed during an aggressive round of COD BlackOps 6 multiplayer.

The one drawback of moving the USB-C port is that, when charging, the M64 Pro Wireless becomes a bit awkward to use. Even with the 6ft (1.8m) Cherry Xtrfy "Ezcord," the positioning made moving the mouse around feel cumbersome. It also caused an odd issue in which my pinky finger kept bumping up against the cable's connect point, which felt uncomfortable for prolonged use.

The mouse connects wirelessly via 2.4GHz and takes about two hours to charge. The M64 Pro Wireless comes with an additional USB-A to USB-C cable that connects to a 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The dongle is larger than a standard USB-A dongle we see in a lot of gaming mice but this is a requirement to house the electronics needed to support one of the mouse's standout features — its 8,000 Hz poll rate..

The M64 Pro Wireless is quite comfortable overall, with solid button placement, a nice, lightweight chassis, and a superb ergonomic design. It fits well in hand and the lower front profile offers a more natural resting state for your fingers. Despite some small design annoyances — namely the USB-C port — the M64 Pro Wireless is a well-designed and constructed mouse.

Performance of the M64 Pro Wireless

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless Gaming mouse has a Pixelart 3395 sensor, capable of producing up to 650 IPS, 26,000 DPI, and 50 G's of acceleration. This places the M64 Pro Wireless firmly in the performance gaming mouse category. The Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot mechanical switches that under the main buttons on the M64 Pro Wireless also offer satisfying, consistent performance.

The M64 Pro Wireless has a slew of presets built into the mouse. It offers eight preset sensor sensitivities as well as six preset poll ratings (up to 8,000 Hz). As a plug-and-play device, the M64 Pro Wireless has no software and instead relies on the toggle switch for mode swapping and a single button for preset switching, as noted earlier. A single indicator light located in the lower-left corner of the left side of the mouse is the only means of determining which preset you currently have selected.

While some might struggle without software support for adjusting settings such as polling rate and DPI sensitivity, the lack of support feels in line with the design of the M64 Pro Wireless. From its streamlined, no-nonsense design to its simple but functional construction, everything about the M64 Pro Wireless is built to get you gaming as quickly and with as little fuss as possible. As a result, everything needed to get in the game can be handled on the fly by the mouse.

The one drawback is that it does limit customization. What you see is what you get with the M64 Pro Wireless. There are no options to adjust a preset from, say 1,600 DPI to 1,700 DPI. This might be a bit of a drawback for those who are accustomed to adjusting every little setting to their specific desires.

That said, in my testing I found very little to be upset about with this design choice. With the wide range of presets to work with, I had no issues finding a mix of settings that felt great to use. As for performance, the M64 Pro Wireless handled itself well. The sensor has no issues functioning on less-than-ideal surfaces. Glass surfaces were unusable, but the Pixelart 3395 sensor performed well on both plastic and wood (varnished and unvarnished) surfaces. When using the M64 Pro Wireless on a mouse pad the results were as to be expected. Response times were lightning-fast, precise, and smooth. The ergonomic, low-profile design also helped — it was easy to grip and control of the mouse felt solid at all times.

I had no issues with misclicks — on the contrary, the Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot mechanical switches performed very well with my panic mashing. The side buttons and scroll wheel also performed well, with the latter offering precise, consistent scrolling with each notch movement. Overall the M64 Pro Wireless performs as one would expect, based on its specs.

Features and Software of the M64 Pro Wireless

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While there is no software for the M64 Pro Wireless it still has an impressive lineup of features. Along with mouse sensitivity and poll rating settings, the Pro Wireless also offers debounce time adjustments, Lift-off distance presets, and motion sync. Debounce is the measurement of time from mouse click to response and in the case of the M64 Pro Wireless, is measured at 2 ms, 4 ms, 8 ms, and 12 ms. Lift-off presets include a 1 mm and 2 mm option and is the measurement of distance from the mouse pad before the sensor shuts off. Finally motion sync, which can be toggled on and off, helps improve performance and reduce input lag over a wireless connection.

The one other notable feature of the M64 Pro Wireless is the preset sensor modes. There are three modes: Pro Gaming, Standard, and Low Power mode, and the sensor modes shift the focus from performance to battery life depending on how you wish to utilize the mouse. These, along with all of the aforementioned features, are controlled directly from the mouse, with no need for additional software.

Not having to rely on software, which in many cases can cause more problems than not, is a huge blessing. Simply being able to switch presets on the fly is a quick solution that gets you gaming faster, and Cherry has done a decent job of adding plenty of presets to the mouse. The flip side, of course, is that managing all of the settings and presets on the mouse can be a little cumbersome with the toggle switch, mouse buttons, and indicator light. But I did love the plug-and-play aspect of this mouse.

Battery Life of the M64 Pro Wireless

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While wired mode is an option with the M64 Pro Wireless, the real focus of the design is the wireless mode. The mouse's battery is rated for 90 hours of game time in Standard sensor mode. This is in line with many of the other wireless gaming mice we’ve tested this year and should last a couple of weeks at time (depending on how often you game).

In testing, the battery held up exceptionally well. Even when I was running the M64 Pro Wireless at an 8,000 Hz polling rate, it took a while for me to get below 75%.

Because there's no software, there's nowhere to check the mouse's remaining battery life except on the mouse itself: holding the two side buttons and the left mouse button for three seconds flashes the indicator LED one of four colors to indicate current battery life. As for charging, Cherry’s data sheet notes that the M64 Pro Wireless can be charged from 0-100 % in two hours. This is a pretty quick turnaround, but perhaps still not ideal with the location of the charging port.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless Gaming mouse is a solid piece of hardware. It offers a surprising amount of customization despite lacking software, it's exceptionally comfortable to use thanks to its low-profile design, and it features solid performance with an optional 8,000 Hz polling rate.

There are a few design choices, though, that might be a bit of a turn-off for some users. The lack of software, while not an issue for me, could be frustrating for those used to complete customization and control over settings. The charging port's awkward location on the right side is also... not great, as it makes gaming in wired mode frustrating and awkward — but at least it's not on the bottom of the mouse!

While the $139.00 / £139.00 price point isn’t unreasonable considering the specs and build quality there are other mice in this range, such as the Glorious Model D 2 Pro, that offer similar specs, software support, and are lightweight and speedy and offer up to 8,000 Hz polling rates. Still, the Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless gaming mouse is a solid choice if you are looking for comfort and the ultimate plug-and-play experience.

MORE: Best PC Gaming Headsets

MORE: Best Gaming Keyboards

MORE: Best Gaming Mouse

MORE: Best PC Gaming Headsets

MORE: Best Gaming Keyboards

MORE: Best Gaming Mouse

MORE: Best PC Gaming Headsets

MORE: Best Gaming Keyboards

MORE: Best Gaming Mouse