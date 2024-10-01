Google showcases bizarre double-sided Japanese keyboard, which it won't sell — the keyboard uses a Möbius strip as its foundation

Today, Google Japan announced a new keyboard design that addresses the “big problem” of keyboards only having keys on one side. Those with keyboard top-bottom orientation issues will be happy to note that the Double-Sided Gboard keyboard is always the right way up, as the Möbius strip inspires it.

For some reason, Google isn’t planning to manufacture this paradoxical input device commercially. However, it has open-sourced its device building plans—including 3D-printed STL files, firmware, and more—and they are now available on GitHub.

The Double-Sided Gboard promotional video shows a wide range of proposed use cases for this so-called 360-degree keyboard. We see its keys being manipulated by single office workers and groups as big as three. As evidenced by the promotional reel, its qualities might be appreciated in environments as diverse as a typical office to outer space. There are also some examples of Double-Sided Gboard use that we don’t quite understand, but the visuals suggest it could be used to see into another dimension or for witchcraft.

Moving back to more familiar territory, we have some hardware specs to ponder. The Double-Sided Gboard keyboard design features 208 keys in an ortho-linear 26 x 8 layout on a Möbius strip. While it uses mechanical keys, the MX switches aren’t hot-swappable, as the design stands. Lighting enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that the keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, and we note the lighting will be great for the demonstrated Christmas wreath application. Sadly, the Double-Sided Gboard has no wireless option; you must connect and power it via USB Type-C. The device weighs 20.8 donuts, according to the specs.

The yearly zany Gboard keyboard hardware projects

If your mind is boggling at the thought of this keyboard and how it could get this far into development, don’t worry. These projects are an established zany tradition of Japan’s Gboard app development team and come annually. Previous projects include a hat keyboard (a keycap), a bending spoon keyboard (analog pressure control), a Morse-code keyboard (one key), and a linear ruler-like device.

Underlining the joke this year and the Github-based project files, Google has made a PDF available with instructions for creating a version of the Double-Sided Gboard.

At first glance, you might have been forgiven for thinking a keyboard like the Double-Sided Gboard could apply to languages with many more characters than in the U.S. However, a single-sided keyboard seems like plenty in countries with Latin alphabets. Reduced layouts with as few as 60% of the keys used in traditional keyboard layouts are currently popular among the best gaming keyboards.