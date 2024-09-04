5-foot-long mechanical RGB keyboard is fully functional — MCHOSE super-sizes its newest budget keyboard

Budget keyboard brand MCHOSE has seemingly produced a super-sized working version of its upcoming X75 V2 keyboard, measuring over 5 feet long. Hong Kong news outlet HKEPC's editorial department uploaded a 40-minute video demo to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a hands-on demo of the novelty.

🔴 HKEPC 編輯部實測 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻Mchose X75 V2 巨大化機械鍵盤試玩@Mchose #堅可以用來打機 pic.twitter.com/U8D4QrVSqySeptember 4, 2024

The mega keyboard is one of the best-looking oversized keyboards since Alienware's 16-footer, thanks to its blue, white, and pink keycap set and per-key RGB lighting, complete with color splash and other RGB modes. The keyboard also seems to function smoothly, with no visible input lag while playing a litany of games. One USB-C cable connects the keyboard to a power bank battery, with the keyboard wirelessly connected to the PC, just like its real-life counterpart.

Tested games in the video include the classic arcade typing game The Typing of the Dead and the two-player pixel-based beat-em-up Little Fighter 2. Testing a mega-sized keyboard with a speed-typing game is a novel way to review a keyboard whose size turns writing words into an extreme sport. We can't accurately read the reviewer's reactions in Cantonese, but smiles and laughs are a fairly universal positive rating.

HKEPC's X account is the first to cover the large X75 V2 keyboard, with none of MCHOSE's social media accounts sharing anything about it. The "X75 V2" is also confusing, with MCHOSE's website only featuring the X75 V1. The X75 does have some visual discrepancies compared to the 5-footer, like a different F-row, typeface, and colors used to label keys. We would expect to see a new X75 V2 product announced soon that looks more like the super-sized version.

MCHOSE has made some small waves in the mechanical keyboard community due to its good quality and low prices. The brand operates retail outlets in China and is currently running a successful Indiegogo campaign for its next keyboard, raising $75,000 in one month. However, as with all crowdfunding efforts, remember that crowdfunding a project does not guarantee receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.