The 21 Coolest Things We Saw at Maker Faire 2018

21 Coolest Things at Maker Faire 2018

World Maker Faire New York is a weekend-long celebration of the creativity, ingenuity, innovation and trailblazing DNA of maker culture. Make: magazine first launched Maker Faire in 2006 in San Francisco, bringing together inventors of all ages to showcase their DIY projects and explain to the world how they dreamed up their concoctions.

With thousands of attendees and countless workshops, exhibits, presentations and enthusiasm, this weekend’s New York City stop of the Maker Faire did not disappoint. Makers definitely brought their A-game to Queens’ New York Hall of Science.

The ultimate showcase of gadgets and gizmos, this year brought a bounty of creations sure to leave tech enthusiasts in awe. We’re bringing you 21 of our favorites. From a car-crushing robot arm to a human arm equipped to shoot real fire, Raspberry Pi and Arduino contraptions and the brainchildren of stargazers and gamers, there’s something to wow everyone.

Car-Crushing Robot Arm

The Hand of Man is a 26-foot tall, hydraulically actuated robot arm that anyone can control by slipping their hand into a special glove. The monstrous arm mirrors the movements of the person donning their glove, delivering a super-human sense of empowerment to anyone who dons it.

So what do you do with an invention like this? Let attendees use it crush cars in front of a live audience, of course.

Stargazing Umbrella

Who says rain’s the only occasion for an umbrella? You won’t need a storm to find use for Part Fusion’s Planetarium Umbrella, which shows you the name and location of the stars living up above--even if you’re indoors!

Microcomputer Work Board

Japanese maker group Fabshop’s Workspace board offers a creative solution for managing Raspberry Pi and Arduino microcomputer work. It consists of a breadboard (a solderless board helpful for making temporary circuits and prototyping) and wood and comes in various designs.

Lego’s Next Rival

Move over Lego, there’s a new DIY robotics kit maker in town, and he’s only in high school.

Blocko is a customizable 3D-printed robot that can be used with Arduino or Lego’s platform. Its inventor, Chroma Robotics’ Devendra Tambat, told Tom’s Hardware he wanted to offer the market a cheaper alternative to Lego Mindstorms.

Cardboard Meets Arduino

Mazellan Ko, a maker from Korean maker study group Design Coding, came up with fun ways to combine Arduino technology and cardboard by creating model buildings enlivened by a plastic model you can control.

Super-Bendy Arduino-Compatible Board

Flexy is an Arduino-compatible development board that’s so flexible you can fold it in half. This makes it a great candidate for use in wearables.

The board uses Arm’s Cortex-M0 processor and comes from MellBell Electronics. The group is also the makers of Pico, which it calls the world’s smallest Arduino-compatible board.

Credit: MellBell Electronics

Wearable Arduino Visual Aid

A14VI, short for Advanced I-Sight for Visually Impaired, is a clip-on wearable that alerts visually impaired users with a sound and vibration via iOS or Android when there’s an object nearby. Invented to make up for the items a seeing-eye dog or cane wouldn’t reach, the app also tells you the approximate distance of nearby objects,

I4VI uses an Atmel Atmega328p Arduino microcontroller running at 16MHz on a breadbox. An ultrasonic sensor detects obstacles, and a Bluetooth LE sensor connects to the app. The quartet of inventors, in grades 7 through 9, are currently awaiting their patent.

Arduino Doomsday Clock

With today’s natural disasters and political tension, sometimes it feels like the end is near. Well, you no longer will you have to wonder when that end will come with the Doomsday Clock Shield.

Samurai Circuits sells its Doomsday Clock Shield Kit for $17.98. The Arduino-compatible device is equipped with 12 individually controlled LEDs, a 12C interface socket, six 7-segment LEDs, a photo resistor, a beeper and plenty of solder points.

Raspberry Pi-Powered Interactive Sound Sculpture

Sonic Moonbeam combines a Raspberry Pi and the Teensy USB-based microcontroller development board to create a dazzling display of lights that interacts with the sounds made by pressing the buttons that run along its length. With different instrument options and colors, Balma Soto created an interactive sound sculpture pretty enough to rival the old-school disco ball.

Kalimba PC Gaming Controller

Jieruei Chang originally invented Kalictric to teach how to play the kalimba. It adds to the instrument Raspberry Pi, a MPR121 capacitive touch sensor and a number of coded alligator clips to interact with how a student plays and display instructions and lessons on a monitor.

But what we really loved was the 12-year-old’s turning it into a PC gaming controller. Look at him play Tetris with a kalimba like it’s not absolutely amazing.

Clicktastic Customizable Gaming Keyboard

1Up Keyboards, maker of mechanical keyboards and DIY keyboard and USB cable kits, brought its clicky A-game to Maker Faire.

We chose this display because it was one of the clickiest keyboards we’ve ever felt. Starting at $200, the TKL Skeleton Kit uses a GON NerD TKL PCB, with seven different Gateron switch options, five different Cherry MX choices and four different Zealios with actuation forces ranging from 62-78g. Keycaps come in three varieties, and you can pick between Sandblasted Stainless Steel, Carbon Fiber Black or Carbon Fiber Silver for the case.

Did we mention how clicky this keyboard is?

3D Print Fallout T-45 Power Armor Helmet

Noelle Riguad and her husband Frank Magaletti made this 3D print version of the T-45 Power Armor helmet, as well as other pieces of the armor, from Fallout by using EVA foam. They even went as far as to give it an Atom Cat paint job.

Upcycled Space Invaders Redux

PrintCade is a coin-operated interactive sculpture and tribute to the 1980s arcade game Space Invaders. It’s made of recycled printers, and it lights up and makes noise when you move its joystick, while shooting virtual laser beams at the aliens when you press the joystick’s buttons.

Fully Functional R2-D2

Long Island’s R2-D2 Builders Club brought this fully functioning droid to the Maker Faire. He rolled around, beeping and lighting up at guests like a true social butterfly. C-3PO would be proud.

Shoe Charger

This shoe is equipped with piezoelectric disks to charge a lithium ion battery as a person walks. The two child inventors are hoping to use it as a solution to the world’s energy problem, or at least as a way to charge a phone during long hikes with fellow Boy Scouts.

Interactive Home Hologram

Waiik is a holographic screen that you can interact with. You can touch the “hologram” to pause or play images. The trio of makers consists of a computer scientist, graphic designer and mechanical engineer.

Telekinesis-Friendly Wall

Presence is a wall that makes you feel like you have telekinetic powers. Using a webcam and machine learning, the wall moves in the direction of the user’s waving arm. The wall is fueled by a 5V 8A power supply and uses a Mini Maestro 24-Channel USB servo controller to control 21 Futaba S3004 servos. This all connects via USB to a PC running an Nvidia GTX 970 GPU. No expensive RTX cores needed here!

Nosy Wall

The Eavesdropping Wall is a little less chill. When people speak near its microphone, it projects what it hears onto a screen, along with some fun GIFs.

Briefcase Apple-1

Vintage Computer Federation displayed this amazing Apple-1 in a briefcase. It’s paired with a VGA LCD monitor, an iPod connected to a 1976 Apple cassette adapter for storage and a circa-1983 Apple ImageWriter via a 2015 serial card for printing. Who says old and new(ish) computer parts can't work together?

Cryptocurrency Market Ticker

If you’re excited about the cryptocurrency market, you’ve got to see CRYPT0MANIA. This fabricated sculpture lights up different emojis every hour based on the percentage value price change of the Ethereum cryptocurrency. Watch out for hearts, for example, if things are looking good, or storm clouds if things are getting risky. 

Wrist-Mounted Flamethrower

This outrageously perfect wrist-mounted flamethrower is the third version from a pyro-genius. It took four years for Stephen Hawes to make this spectacle, which uses a camping propane tank, a modified taser as an ignition, and a custom circuit board. It may not be the safest wearable, but it's guaranteed to make you look tougher than anyone wearing Google Glass.

  • hotaru251
    I can just see lawsuits by LEGO...
  • Bluemax
    Lego's patent ended so its fair game now for others
  • milkod2001
    I really like Wrist-Mounted Flamethrower. Should have been used on guy who enabled video auto-play here.
  • Bluemax
    I agree that the wrist-mounted flamethrower is pretty neat. I showed some of my students a few of these Maker Fair concepts and they became completely caught by dreaming up ideas of their own.
