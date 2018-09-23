The 21 Coolest Things We Saw at Maker Faire 2018

21 Coolest Things at Maker Faire 2018 Picture 1 of 23

World Maker Faire New York is a weekend-long celebration of the creativity, ingenuity, innovation and trailblazing DNA of maker culture. Make: magazine first launched Maker Faire in 2006 in San Francisco, bringing together inventors of all ages to showcase their DIY projects and explain to the world how they dreamed up their concoctions.



With thousands of attendees and countless workshops, exhibits, presentations and enthusiasm, this weekend’s New York City stop of the Maker Faire did not disappoint. Makers definitely brought their A-game to Queens’ New York Hall of Science.



The ultimate showcase of gadgets and gizmos, this year brought a bounty of creations sure to leave tech enthusiasts in awe. We’re bringing you 21 of our favorites. From a car-crushing robot arm to a human arm equipped to shoot real fire, Raspberry Pi and Arduino contraptions and the brainchildren of stargazers and gamers, there’s something to wow everyone.