Best Gifts for PC Builders 2018

Best Gifts for PC Builders 2018

Buying hardware for a PC builder can be tough, unless you know exactly what platform they have and what parts they're after. No builder is likely to balk at an expensive gift like a new Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti or Threadripper 2950X. But even then, if they don't have the casepower supply, or motherboard to handle those extravagant components, they're going to have to spend hundreds more on compatible hardware.

So we tried to pick 20 potential gifts for builders and upgraders that are both reasonably affordable and not tied to any specific PC or motherboard platform. Nearly all of these gift options land at under $70, and most should appeal to any PC builder, whether they’re putting together a new system, or just looking for a nice upgrade to their existing PC.

WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

Picture 2 of 21

SSDs are fast and generally reliable. And online storage is a great place to put those files you always need access to. But for backup purposes, it’s tough to be portable hard drives—primarily because they’re convenient, affordable, and compact enough that you can easily keep a copy of your files off site or in a waterproof fire safe (in case of a fire or flood). We like the 4TB WD My Passport because it’s roomy, edges under the $100 mark, and is available in six colors (note that some colors push the price up by about $10). Color options won’t matter to everyone, but if you like the looks of your drive, you might actually use it more often. And when we’re talking about backing up your can’t-lose data, regularity is key.

HDE 20+4 Pin LCD Power Supply Tester

Picture 3 of 21

At worst, plugging a faulty power supply (PSU) into your system and attempting to boot can seriously damage your other components. But even when that doesn't happen, a faulty power supply can cause boot issues, lockups and other major frustrations. And it's often not clear whether the PSU is the issue or it's something else.

This $15 gadget will let you know for sure whether your PSU and its various cables are delivering the voltage and current that they should, so you can rule it out as a problem or go buy a replacement. It belongs in every PC builder's troubleshooting kit. It may not be the most exciting of gifts. But chances you'll get thanked down the line when this gadget saves them hours of troubleshooting--and maybe the expense of having to buy another PSU just to rule out a power supply issue.

Silverstone Mobile Series MS09 SATA M.2 SSD Enclosure

Picture 4 of 21

Those who only need access to small files like JPEGs and/or documents may have shifted their storage access to the cloud. But for some of us, there will always be a need for extremely fast, pocketable local storage. If you happen to have a SATA M.2 SSD laying around -- maybe you've updated your laptop or bought a roomier desktop drive now that prices have come down -- Silverstone's Sub-$40 M.2 enclosure can turn it into a very fast--if a bit big--thumb drive.

The all-metal enclosure supports M.2 drives up to 80mm in length and supports USB 3.1 Gen 2, so you won't be bottlenecked by an older interface. Just keep in mind that this is a SATA-only drive enclosure. If you're after something that supports faster NVMe drives, look to the next slide for MyDigitalSSD's M2X enclosure.

MyDigitalSSD M2X Portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 M.2 PCI Express SSD External Enclosure

Picture 5 of 21

$40 for a drive enclosure is a little expensive. But if you happen to have a spare PCIe/NVMe M.2 drive and are looking to turn it into something handy and portable, the M2X is well worth considering. It supports drives up to 80mm in length and 2TB in capacity.

The company includes a thermal pad for keeping the drive’s temps in check, and both USB-C and USB-A cables in the box. Drop in a compatible M.2 drive and you've got some shockingly fast, pocketable storage that (probably) won’t break when you drop it.

Intel 660p SSD (512GB)

Picture 6 of 21

Who doesn't love cheap, fast storage? We certainly do and gave the surprisingly affordable Intel 660P M.2 drive an Editor's Choice in our full review. But it's not just the speed and affordability that makes this drive interesting: It's also the first consumer QLC (quad-level cell) drive, packing more storage bits into the same space as previous-generation TLC (triple-level cell) drives.

If you really like the person you're buying this for and have a bit more to spend, the 1TB model is also finally available for about $190. That's a lot of speedy storage for under $200. The competing Samsung 970 EVO, for instance, sells for almost $100 more.

Byte3 Mini PC Fanless with Windows 10 Pro Apollo Lake J3455

Picture 7 of 21

$210 might sound like a lot for a gift idea, until you realize the Byte2 Mini PC is a complete fanless PC (with Windows 10 Pro included) that's able to handle 4Kvideo playback and easily tackle mainstream productivity tasks. The included 32GB of storage is the primary downside here, but the machine has both an M.2 connector and a SATA port for a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD (or both!).

We like cheap, surprisingly powerful silent PCs, especially when they're easily upgradable. If you know someone after a basic, dead-silent system for productivity and/or media playback, we think they’ll like the Byte2 as well.

Inateck Superspeed 7 Ports PCI-E to USB 3.0 Expansion Card

Picture 8 of 21

If you're like us (or at least like me, with a desktop hooked up to two sets of keyboards and monitors), you can never have enough USB ports. And chances are if you've got a mid-to-full-size desktop, you probably have a PCIe x1 slot to spare.

Drop this $27 add-in card into that slot and your USB woes are instantly over, as you'll have seven more USB 3.0 ports waiting for all your peripherals. Note that two of those ports are internal, so you may have to route them to a bay device in the front. But with this expansion card, you'll get five extra ports around the back to plug all your USB devices into.

Lian Li Strimer

Picture 9 of 21

Do you know someone who loves RGB lights and already has blinking lights on their RAM, light strips in their case, and RGB-enabled cooling? Why not help them turn their 24-pin motherboard cable into a rainbow road.

You'll need a 12v RGB header on the motherboard to control the Strimer via software. But fear not if you don't have that spare header, as Lian Li includes an expansion bracket in the box that lets you control the brightness and lighting effects with the push of a button.

EEEKit Precision 45 in 1 Screwdriver Set Repair Maintenance Kit

Picture 10 of 21

No matter how many screw drivers they have now, your builder friend can always use a new tool kit. This model from EEEKit has 45 different pieces, including suction cups, tweezers and a slew of bits. And just remember, if you buy this for that handy friend, they are morally obligated to fix your tech when it it stops working right--and it will at some point stop working right.

TP-Link TL-WN821N N300 USB Wireless WiFi network Adapter

Picture 11 of 21

You may be planning to plug your finished PC into an Ethernet jack, but if the cable won't reach the work area where you're building or upgrading and your board doesn't have WiFi, a cheap USB dongle can save you lots of hassle.

For under $13, the TP-Link TL-WN821N is tough to argue against. It's no throughput barn-burner to be sure, but it'll let you grab drivers or updates for a system without having to grab a flash drive and run to another PC. If you're often building or upgrading PCs away from an Ethernet jack, it's well worth the money for the convenience of plug-and-play Internet connectivity.

ABN Magnetic Tray Set

Picture 12 of 21

Building a PC can involve a lot of small screws and other parts that are easily to misplace. That’s particularly true if you're installing a liquid cooler or other component with a complex mounting mechanism. A magnetic tray assures those parts stay where you put them (so long as they're made at least in part of a ferromagnetic metal like iron).

You can find small trays online for under $10, but this kit of two trays is good for those doing complex builds, as it lets you keep small screws and other parts separate from those required for other components or the case. In other words, with this kit, you'll be a lot less likely to have a finished build that's missing a screw or three, and those errant screws will be less likely to get sucked up into vacuum-assisted oblivion.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M

Picture 13 of 21

Excellent cooling in a compact footprint and RGB lights aplenty? That's what Cooler Master's MasterAir AM410M brings to the CPU-chilling party. This cooler supports every modern CPU socket save TR4 (sorry, Threadripper, you're just too hot), performs extremely well for its size, and includes a temperature probe so you can set the colors to change as your CPU temps rise. What's not to like--unless you don't like RGBs?

Corsair Lighting Node Pro

Picture 14 of 21

Do you know someone eager to add colorful lighting to their existing or upcoming PC build? Corsair's Lighting Node Pro is a good place to start. It ships with four individually addressable RGB light strips, doesn't require an RGB header on the motherboard (just a USB 2.0 header and a SATA port for power), and the strips will stick to a steel case via magnets for easy, secure installation.

Better yet, the control box lets you add RGB fans (up to six if you add an RGB fan hub) for even more color-coordinated lighting options. And the company's iCue software makes controlling the light show and changing up presets simple. Just don't forget to have that most-important preset -- all lights off -- handy via an easy-to-remember key combo. Because no one wants to stare at a neon rainbow while trying to watch their favorite shows on Netflix.

WD Blue 250GB SSD

Picture 15 of 21

If there's one thing almost every PC builder (or laptop owner for that matter) can use, it's more fast, reliable storage. Western Digital's Blue SSD is exactly that, plus at $55 for the 250GB capacity, it's also fairly affordable. Most desktop owners could probably find space for it in their case.



But even if your system doesn’t have any spare SATA ports, you could always drop this drive in a good sub-$15 USB enclosure and boom: You've got a fast external drive for backup or external file storage.

Noctua NF-P12 redux-1300 PWM high-performance quiet 120mm fan

Picture 16 of 21

Just when you get that dreamed-of new build all together and working properly, there always seems to be that one nagging fan that's louder than it should be. Want to save your friend or loved-one the stress of dealing with a rattling fan?

Pick them up a Noctua NF-P12 (or two). With a top speed of 1,300 rpm and a self-stabilizing hyrdrodynamic bearing, this fan should be quieter than almost anything else that moves in your PC. Plus, with its gray-plastic chassis, this spinner won't stand out as much as the two-tone hues of Noctua's traditional fan lineups.

AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Type-C to 4-Port Aluminum Hub

Picture 17 of 21

We all believe USB-C is the future, honestly. But unless you've got a fancy new external SSD or a phone that you want to plug in for charging or file transfer, sometimes it's tough to find a reason to use that reversible port today.

One option: Gift someone this $19 hub and turn that often-empty USB-C port into four fast-and-useful USB-A connectors. This hub from Amazon is also hefty, with a metal chassis and rubber pads to keep it from sliding around on your desk. It's a good way to make use of the oft-heralded port of tomorrow with all the kit we have hanging around today.

Seagate Barracuda 3TB 7200rpm SATA III Internal Hard Drive

Picture 18 of 21

We really like solid-state storage, and in most cases these days, we don't recommend anyone use a hard drive for your OS. But if you need bulk storage for big files or massive game libraries, you're probably not going to go out and spend $800 on a 4TB Samsung EVO drive (although if you are, grab one for us, please).

For a totally reasonable $67, Seagate will sell you a 3TB Barracuda drive. Sure, you'll have to wait a bit for it to spin up, and those thumbnails of your massive image library might not load as instantly as you'd like. But you can probably live with some longer load times, considering the several hundred dollars you'll save over opting for a similar capacity of solid-state storage.

Intel Optane M.2 2280 32GB PCIe NVMe 3.0

Picture 19 of 21

Do you know a builder with a recent M.2-equipped Intel motherboard who's booting from a hard drive? You can make their computing life instantly better (and near-infinitely faster) by gifting them this affordable Optane Memory module from Intel. When paired with a hard drive and acting as a cache, it will speed up their OS and frequently used programs to fast SSD-like speeds. Not bad for a $43 piece of hardware that's the size of a stick of chewing gum.

Asus ZenDrive Ultra Slim USB 2.0 External 8X DVD Optical Drive

Picture 20 of 21

Your friend or family member's new build might be cutting edge, with high-end parts like an Nvidia RTX 2080 and an Intel Optane 905P SSD. But there is still occasionally going to come a time when they're going to want -- or need -- to break out an optical disc, even if it's just to watch a dusty DVD on those sad days with the Internet goes out.

For that scenario, it's tough to beat the USB optical drive. This model from Asus isn't the cheapest, but it's a name-brand unit with a pretty metal shell that means you might not want to hide it in a nearby drawer when it's not in use. Plus, it also supports the M-DISC DVD format for writable media that's designed to last 1,000 years! You won’t be around then, and functioning optical drives probably won’t be either. But if you burn your data to an M-DISC, it just might be retrievable by the Futurama gang in the year 3018.

About the author
Matt Safford

Matt began piling up computer experience as a child with his Mattel Aquarius. He built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last decade covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper and Digital Trends. When not writing about tech, he’s often walking—through the streets of New York, over the sheep-dotted hills of Scotland, or just at his treadmill desk at home in front of the 50-inch 4K HDR TV that serves as his PC monitor.

  • joseph.maille
    Great article and very helpful, thanks!
