Best Gifts for PC Builders 2018

If there's one thing almost every PC builder (or laptop owner for that matter) can use, it's more fast, reliable storage. Western Digital's Blue SSD is exactly that, plus at $55 for the 250GB capacity, it's also fairly affordable. Most desktop owners could probably find space for it in their case.





But even if your system doesn’t have any spare SATA ports, you could always drop this drive in a good sub-$15 USB enclosure and boom: You've got a fast external drive for backup or external file storage.