Best Gifts for PC Builders 2018

We really like solid-state storage, and in most cases these days, we don't recommend anyone use a hard drive for your OS. But if you need bulk storage for big files or massive game libraries, you're probably not going to go out and spend $800 on a 4TB Samsung EVO drive (although if you are, grab one for us, please).
For a totally reasonable $67, Seagate will sell you a 3TB Barracuda drive. Sure, you'll have to wait a bit for it to spin up, and those thumbnails of your massive image library might not load as instantly as you'd like. But you can probably live with some longer load times, considering the several hundred dollars you'll save over opting for a similar capacity of solid-state storage.