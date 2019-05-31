Our Favorite Computex 2019 Case Mods: From Beer, to the Iron Throne and Pork Ramen

As we visited the many tech booths at Computex in Taipei this week, we didn’t stop to smell the roses; instead we paused to gawk at the coolest case mods. With nostalgic references, moments of zen, nods to athletes and enough RGB to satisfy the most gluttonous color addicts, here are the mods we loved the most.

It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere

A beer is always welcome, but a beer on a busy showfloor like Computex’s is like a gift from above. This mod from Taiwanese modder Karens XU, aka K Mod Studio, features an Intel Core i7-8700K, booth host G.Skill’s Trident Z Royal RGB RAM, MSI Meg Z390 Godlike motherboard, Zotac Gaming RTX 2080 AMP Extreme graphics, a Plextor M9PeGN 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, Cooler Master’s MasterFan MF121R RGB and Bitspower water cooling. But more importantly, it was dispensing real cups of Heineken.

“Scorpio”

As a menacing scorpio myself, I couldn’t resist the poisonous lure of Suchao Modding Design’s Scorpio mod. Lurking around Colorful’s iGame booth, it had an i3-8350K, iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Vulcan X OC, Z390 Vulcan X and 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM, plus a 1TB Colorful SL500 SSD.

“Quasar”

We found this out-of-this-world md over at PSU vendor Seasonic’s modding showcase. The modder was inspired by popular science fiction, and boy does it show. Naturally, it uses a Seasonic power supply.

Steampunk Typewriter

The ASRock booth took us back to a simpler, clickier time with this retro-looking build. Coming from Mark’s Fabrication, components include the Trident Z Royal, ASRock’s Z390 Taichi motherboard and lots of vintage style.

Lotus Flower

Sometimes you need to get a little zen. And for tech geeks, that can require 3D printing your own lotus flower case and custom CPU cooler. Filipino modder Samca worked full force with T-Force, using its XCalibur RGB DDR4-3600 (8GB) memory, Delta R RGB SSD (250GB), plus EVGA’s H370 Stinger motherboard, RTX 2060 XC Gaming and Supernova 650 GM PSU and an i5-9500.

The Iron Throne

With HBO’s Game of Thrones officially over, who doesn’t want their own Iron Throne to cope? Bitspower had one at their booth from YJ Mod, who used an Intel CPU, Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming board, OCPC X3treme Aura DDR4-3600 RAM and zero spoilers for this timely build.

Apex Legends Loot Tick

The Philippines' JPModified repped battle royale fans with this mod for G.Skill. Those who can find and destroy this Loot Tick will score an i7-8700K, ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming, RTX 2070 Founder’s Edition, Trident Z Royal RAM, G.Skill Ripjaws S3 SSD and Silverstone SX700-LPT PSU. But please don’t destroy JP’s mod; neither shipping it to Taipei (it took four different sections in one crate) nor 3D printing those feet were easy. 

Olympic Stadium

Tokyo will host the Olympics in 2020, but in 2019, it’s Bitspower’s Computex booth that held the Olympics, mod that is. Ice Freeze’s gold medal-worthy build uses an i7-8700K, ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming, Klevv Cras X RGB DDR4-3466 and WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD (250GB).

War Machine

This PC looks like something you shouldn’t pick a fight with. The monstrosity is a mod of an Acer case, which modder Jengki Wmp filled with an i7-8700K, Acer motherboard, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Plextor 512GB SSD and FSP Hydro G 850 W PSU and kept cool with Bitspower water cooling.

RGB Monster Truck

This monster truck better not enter any rallies because we’d just cry if it got covered in dirt. Instead, we found it safely at the iGame booth, rocking the vendor’s RTX 2080 Ti Vulcan X OC, Z390 Vulcan X, Vulcan U 3000 DDR4 RAM and an i9-9900K.

“ElmorLabs Ice Cube”

ElmorLabs kept it cool with its mod for G.Skill with the chillest looking build on the Computex showfloor. It includes Trident Z RGB RAM and and ROG Maximus XI Apex motherboard.  Liquid nitrogen (LN2) cools it to -50 degrees Celsius, great news for its i9-9900K.

“Best Pork Ramen Store”

Adorable or scary? You decide. We don’t know why these pigs would want to hang out so close to a place that cooks pork, but we do know Vietnamese modder Amber Spider outfitted this surreal creation with an i7-9700K, MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC and RTX 2060 Ventus 6G OC, HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM, Bitspower Paris cooling and an FSP Dagger Pro 650W PSU.

"I Choose You"

Kanto meets Reynolds in Stefan Ulrich’s Pokémon themed mod. This year, Thermaltake’s booth featured mods of its case Level 20-series cases. Uniting the original three Pokémon choices Professor Oak gives you (both in display and in coolant color) in the video game with nods to the new Detective Pikachu movie, there’s nothing for a Pokémon fan (new or old) not to enjoy. 

Ready, Aim, Fire

Despite using the same style case as the other mods at Thermaltake’s Computex booth, the one belonging to Mike Samsin, from the Philippines, looks like it could physically obliterate the others. Let’s just be grateful that thing isn’t loaded.

“Cyberbike”

If you’re looking for a less combative form of transportation, perhaps the Cyberbike is more your style. Displayed by Enermax, it uses the firm’s Revolution SFX 550W PSU, Liqfusion 240 CPU cooler and Trident Z Royal RAM.

“Mini TV”

AMD PC mod inception. Found at Alphacool’s booth, it’s an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G-based system on an ASRock A300M-STX board with a Plextor M9Pe SSD, chilled by an RGB Alphacool Eisblock XPX CPU block and accompanying pump and radiator, all housed in a modded version of AMD’s first-generation Ryzen Threadripper box. For authenticity, we hope you need to use the Torx screwdriver included in the Threadripper packaging to get to what’s inside.

“Mortar V2”

Speaking of things we hope aren’t loaded, this mortar-inspired mod, spotted at the AITC booth, was another one of the few AMD mods. It hosts an AMD Threadripper 1900x CPU, AITC’s Rapidez RGB RAM, an Asus Prime x3999 motherboard, Corsair 1600W PSU and Bykski cooling.

Team Blue

No question what brand CPU this Vikingdom’s mod uses. No matter your CPU team preference, you’ve got to admit this is a sweet rendition of Intel’s unique 9th Gen packaging.

Fittingly, it taps an i9-9900K and Intel’s 750P 512GB SSD, plus Trident Z Royal memy, ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming and GTX 1080 Ti O11G Gaming and ROG Thor 1200W PSU.

Traditional China

Ni hao! Inspired by traditional Chinese culture and respect for the environment (as per PSU vendor FSP’s philosophy), Zhengzhou 90IT computer studio’s mod depicts a delightful scene, especially with its bridge and tiny fisherman and koi pond.

In addition to an FSP Dagger Pro 650W PSU, traditional China is sitting atop an i9-9900K, ROG Strix Z390-F Gaming and RTX 2080 08G Gaming, Trident Z Royal RGB, Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD (500GB) and Bitspower Paris water cooling all packed into Thermaltake’s Core P5 case.

Tall Glass of Water

G.Skill actually had to lower their platform for MP Customize’s mod, a meter-tall sight to be seen featuring an i9-7900K, Asus ROG Rampage Extreme motherboard, Zotac RTX 2080 Ti ArticStorm, Samsung NVMe SSD 960 PRO (512GB), Bitspower cooling and impressive cable management thanks to Cablenaut.

“Cap-Ten’s” Ship

German modder Cap-Ten made us want to watch sci-fi with his creation. He took off with an Intel CPU (unspecified), MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC motherboard, Trident Z Royal memory, MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Aero and Crucial SSD M.2 525GB with power supplied by the Enermax Revolution SFX 550W.

Skull Mountain

We found AI-Mask’s frightening mod at G.Skill’s booth, but it’s presumably from the depths of Hell. It houses an i9-9900K, ROG Maximum XI Gene and all the bones of our ancestors.

I’ve Come From the Future

Looking like something from a distant and way more shiny future, we found this over at Bitspower’s booth. Modder Nguyen Dinh Ban modded a case by fellow modder nhenhophach. It has an i9-9900K, Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme board, Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4-3200, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti, Samsung 970 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD and FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W power supply.

About the author
Scharon Harding

Scharon Harding is a Senior Editor at Tom's Hardware. She has a special affinity for monitors, laptops and virtual reality. Previously, Scharon covered business technology, including hardware, software, cyber security, cloud and other IT happenings, at Channelnomics, with bylines at CRN UK.

  • AnimeMania
    Pokemon case missed the opportunity to make the fans look like Pokeballs.
  • Unolocogringo
    Hi sharon.
    The next to last one is a Harley engine for sure.Most likely inspired by Ghost Rider.
  • bit_user
    So, is the big Heineken beer can meant to give the impression that it's actually beer-cooled? It kind of looks like that's what they were going for, though I doubt it really is.

    Anyway, a proper beer-cooled PC should have an external passive radiator that you can pour your beer onto, whenever it starts to hit thermal throttling.

    A lot of the vehicular-themed ones really look like they ought to move. I mean, what other point is there in mounting a PC in some kind of vehicle, if it can only just sit there? Some of those case modders should team up with some roboticists and take their skill to a whole other level.
