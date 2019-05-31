Our Favorite Computex 2019 Case Mods: From Beer, to the Iron Throne and Pork Ramen

Ni hao! Inspired by traditional Chinese culture and respect for the environment (as per PSU vendor FSP’s philosophy), Zhengzhou 90IT computer studio’s mod depicts a delightful scene, especially with its bridge and tiny fisherman and koi pond.
In addition to an FSP Dagger Pro 650W PSU, traditional China is sitting atop an i9-9900K, ROG Strix Z390-F Gaming and RTX 2080 08G Gaming, Trident Z Royal RGB, Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD (500GB) and Bitspower Paris water cooling all packed into Thermaltake’s Core P5 case.
The next to last one is a Harley engine for sure.Most likely inspired by Ghost Rider.
Anyway, a proper beer-cooled PC should have an external passive radiator that you can pour your beer onto, whenever it starts to hit thermal throttling.
A lot of the vehicular-themed ones really look like they ought to move. I mean, what other point is there in mounting a PC in some kind of vehicle, if it can only just sit there? Some of those case modders should team up with some roboticists and take their skill to a whole other level.